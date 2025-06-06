WWE Extends Slim Jim Partnership With New Branding, In-Ring Integration

WWE and Slim Jim are doubling down on their long-running partnership, announcing an expanded collaboration that brings the snack brand even more prominently into the ring.

Under the new agreement, Slim Jim will serve as the center ring sponsor for every edition of WWE’s flagship program, Monday Night Raw, which now streams globally on Netflix. The branding expansion also includes a unique twist: all folding tables used in matches across Raw, SmackDown, NXT, and WWE’s premium live events will now feature Slim Jim logos.

The integration, dubbed the “Snap into a Slim Jim Table” moment, adds a fresh, commercial-friendly spin to one of WWE’s most iconic props, with branded tables expected to appear during key match segments and dramatic spots.

“Over the past two years, WWE and Slim Jim have renewed one of the most memorable collaborations in sports entertainment history and we will expand on that momentum as the partnership continues in the coming years,” said Grant Norris-Jones, executive vice president and head of global partnerships at TKO Group Holdings.

Slim Jim’s Ashley Spade, vice president and general manager of snacks at Conagra Brands, echoed the enthusiasm, adding that the extension “will give us even more opportunities to create unique and memorable experiences that tap into the rich history and savage energy of both Slim Jim and WWE.”

In addition to the new in-ring branding, the partnership will continue to deliver customized commercials featuring WWE Superstars, social media campaigns, and Superstar appearances at Slim Jim promotional events.

The two brands rekindled their alliance in 2023, when Slim Jim became WWE’s official meat snack partner ahead of SummerSlam. That campaign featured popular WWE talents Bianca Belair and LA Knight in a commercial rollout. But the roots of the partnership date back over 30 years, to a memorable series of 1990s Slim Jim ads starring WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage and the now-iconic tagline: “Snap Into a Slim Jim!”