WWE NXT Live tickets on sale in Houston

WWE NXT Live slams into downtown Houston’s 713 Music Hall on July 22, 2025, with bell time set for 6:30 p.m. The 5,000-seat venue inside POST Houston offers balcony sight lines and thundering acoustics perfect for the black-and-gold brand’s up-and-coming Superstars.

Tickets are on sale now through the venue box office.

NXT’s road roster regularly features champions such as Trick Williams, Lyra Valkyria and powerhouse Bron Breakker, plus surprise appearances from Raw or SmackDown headliners looking to scout fresh talent. Expect high-flyers off the top rope, technical mat clinics and Houston-loud crowd chants amplified by 713 Music Hall’s warehouse design.

The July card lands just weeks before NXT’s annual summer premium live event, so storylines will be peaking—rivalries may explode in no-disqualification chaos while prospects aim to impress WWE brass. POST Houston’s food-hall concourse offers global bites and craft brews for a pre-show hangout only steps from the entrance.

Pro-wrestling in an intimate concert hall means every suplex echoes and every championship raise feels larger than life. Bring signs, lose your voice and witness tomorrow’s WrestleMania main-eventers today.

