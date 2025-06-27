WWE SmackDown tickets on sale in Newark at Prudential Center

WWE SmackDown rumbles into Newark’s Prudential Center on Aug. 1, 2025, with a 7:30 p.m. bell time. The blue-brand telecast promises an electric evening of high-stakes bouts featuring superstars like Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair and United States Champion Logan Paul.

Tickets for the Aug. 1 show are on sale today. Fans can score seats through the Prudential Center box office or via ScoreBig, where pro-wrestling diehards will appreciate transparent pricing and no hidden fees.

SmackDown’s last Garden State appearance drew a sell-out crowd as rivalries flared ahead of SummerSlam. Expect storylines to reach a fever pitch again this year, with championship implications likely to unfold under the arena’s bright lights and live-TV cameras.

The Rock’s House—nicknamed for the Prudential Center’s loud, passionate crowds—offers superb sightlines from every level, ensuring fans don’t miss a single superkick or high-risk dive. The venue sits steps from Newark Penn Station, making it an easy train ride for metro-area fans who want to witness WWE drama in person rather than on Peacock.

From pyrotechnics to surprise run-ins, SmackDown’s two-hour spectacle pairs edge-of-your-seat action with entertainment that’s suitable for all ages. Grab tickets now and be part of the roar when the referee counts the 1-2-3 in Newark.

