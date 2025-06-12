Yes tickets on sale in Morristown at Mayo Performing Arts Center

Yes (Image via ScoreBig)

Yes brings its “Classic Tales of Prog” tour to Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown, New Jersey, on Oct. 2, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will treat Garden State fans to epic suites like “Roundabout,” “And You and I” and “Heart of the Sunrise,” complete with the band’s signature layered harmonies and Roger Dean-designed visuals.

Tickets are on sale now through the MPAC box office and ScoreBig, where prog devotees avoid hidden fees and secure e-tickets instantly—ideal for last-minute seat upgrades to the theater’s intimate orchestra section.

With guitarist Steve Howe guiding the lineup and Geoff Downes on keys, Yes has spent the past decade refining a set that spans early-’70s masterpieces through modern releases such as The Quest. Loyalists can expect vintage Moog solos, shifting time signatures and the soaring vocals of Jon Davison, who has fronted the group since 2012.

MPAC’s 1,300-seat auditorium offers pristine sightlines and acoustics tailored for symphonic rock, while Morristown’s walkable downtown invites pre-show dinners along South Street and post-concert craft pints at local breweries.

Prog seldom sounds this pristine outside arena halls—don’t miss a chance to hear it in a room built for nuance.

