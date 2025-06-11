Yes tickets on sale in Wallingford

Yes (Image via ScoreBig)

Yes returns to Connecticut with an evening of progressive-rock epics at Toyota Oakdale Theatre in Wallingford on Oct. 1, 2025. Show time is 7:30 p.m. in the flexible-seating venue that first hosted the band back in the 1990s.

Tickets are on sale through the Oakdale box office and via ScoreBig, where classic-rock fans can dodge surprise fees and score orchestra-pit views or wallet-friendly gallery seats in a few clicks.

Now led by longtime guitarist Steve Howe, Yes continues its “Classic Tales of Yes” tour celebrating five decades of albums from “Fragile” to “90125.” Expect virtuosic runs on “Roundabout,” soaring harmonies in “I’ve Seen All Good People” and deep cuts beloved by die-hard proggers. Multimedia backdrops created by the estate of visual artist Roger Dean will transform the stage into cosmic landscapes.

The Oakdale’s in-the-round acoustics showcase Howe’s intricate fingerpicking, Geoff Downes’ swirling keyboards and the vocal range of front-man Jon Davison. Between songs, the band often shares anecdotes about recording sessions and departed members Chris Squire and Alan White, adding personal resonance.

Whether reliving a first concert from 1972 or discovering Yes for the first time, fans can expect nearly three hours of musicianship few modern acts attempt—proof that progressive rock’s torch still burns bright in Connecticut autumn.

