YouTube Sensation Gracie’s Corner Plots First-Ever Live Tour

Gracie’s Corner is hitting the road this summer with GRACIE’S CORNER LIVE: GRACIE’S GLOBAL ADVENTURE, a vibrant new live tour experience bringing the beloved animated YouTube sensation to life on stages across the country. Designed for families and young fans alike, the tour will deliver an interactive celebration of music, learning, and culture.

The tour kicks off on August 9 with two performances in Atlanta, and will continue through major markets including Charlotte, Dallas, Houston, Indianapolis, Detroit, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn. Most stops will feature both morning and afternoon shows to accommodate young audiences and families.

Tickets for Gracie’s Corner Live: Gracie’s Global Adventure will be available beginning with a Citi presale launching Tuesday, June 17 at 10AM local time and running through Thursday, June 19 at 10PM local time via Citi Entertainment. Additional presales will run throughout the week, with general public on-sale beginning Friday, June 20 at 10AM local time at graciescornertv.com. Fans can also find tickets through resale platforms like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Gracie’s Corner Tickets

In addition to standard tickets, the tour will offer special VIP upgrade experiences through VIP Nation. These packages may include meet and greets and photo ops with characters from Gracie’s Corner, commemorative items, and other perks. Details vary by event and are available at vipnation.com.

Date Venue and City Sat, Aug 09 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA (Morning Show) Sat, Aug 09 Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre – Atlanta, GA (Afternoon Show) Sun, Aug 10 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC (Morning Show) Sun, Aug 10 The Fillmore Charlotte – Charlotte, NC (Afternoon Show) Fri, Aug 15 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Sun, Aug 17 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX (Morning Show) Sun, Aug 17 Bayou Music Center – Houston, TX (Afternoon Show) Fri, Aug 22 Egyptian Room at Old National Centre – Indianapolis, IN Sun, Aug 24 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI (Morning Show) Sun, Aug 24 The Fillmore Detroit – Detroit, MI (Afternoon Show) Sat, Aug 30 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA (Morning Show) Sat, Aug 30 The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA (Afternoon Show) Sun, Aug 31 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY (Morning Show) Sun, Aug 31 Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY (Afternoon Show)

