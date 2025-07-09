AEG Presents Names Dion Brant as President, CEO of Asia Pacific Operations

AEG Presents has appointed Dion Brant as President and CEO of AEG Presents Asia Pacific, expanding the executive’s leadership role within the global entertainment company. The move, announced Tuesday, is effective immediately.

Brant will continue to serve as CEO of Frontier Touring—AEG Presents’ partner and leading concert promoter in Australia and New Zealand—and will remain on its board. Based in Melbourne, he will now oversee AEG Presents’ strategic growth across the broader Asia Pacific region, reporting to Adam Wilkes, President and CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific.

“Dion is a highly respected executive who has played an integral role in our success,” said Wilkes in a statement. “His leadership at Frontier has been transformational, proving he’s a steady hand capable of guiding our business into the future.”

Brant called the appointment a natural extension of his longstanding collaboration with Wilkes and the Asia Pacific team. “This further opens opportunities for us to bring the Frontier Touring and Asia Pacific businesses closer together, sharing insights, building capabilities, and enhancing our offering for artists across the region,” he said.

Brant’s career in live entertainment began in commercial radio and ticketing, with executive roles at Ticketek before joining Mushroom Group in 2013. He later moved full-time to Frontier Touring and worked closely with the late industry icon Michael Gudinski. He played a central role in the 2019 joint venture between Frontier and AEG Presents, and was named CEO following Gudinski’s death in 2021 when AEG assumed controlling interest in the company.

The expanded leadership role comes as AEG Presents continues to grow its footprint across Asia, aligning more closely with its Australia and New Zealand operations under Brant’s direction.