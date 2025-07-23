AEG Presents Promotes Jim King to CEO Role Overseeing UK, European Festivals

AEG Presents has elevated Jim King to Chief Executive Officer of AEG Presents UK and European Festivals, expanding his leadership to include oversight of the company’s UK concert promotion business. The move marks a significant shift in the company’s strategy to further integrate and grow its presence across the region.

Previously CEO of European Festivals, King will now lead both the festival and concert promotion divisions in the UK, overseeing everything from club shows to arena and stadium tours. As part of the leadership realignment, Steve Homer, a veteran UK promoter and former CEO of AEG Presents UK, will transition into a new role as President, UK Touring, reporting to King.

“Jim’s appointment is both a recognition of his achievements and a key strategic step as we continue aligning and expanding our UK and European business strategies,” Adam Wilkes, President & CEO of AEG Presents Europe and Asia Pacific, said in a press release. “His vision and leadership have been central to shaping the company’s presence and footprint across the region.”

King, a 2008 AEG Presents hire, has been instrumental in developing some of Europe’s most prominent music festivals. He launched and oversees London’s British Summer Time Hyde Park, All Points East, and most recently, the LIDO festival in Victoria Park. His portfolio also includes Rock en Seine in Paris and Bristol’s Forwards Festival, launched in collaboration with Team Love in 2022.

“It’s a privilege to take on this role at a time when the live entertainment landscape is evolving rapidly,” King noted in a statement. “I’ve never been more excited about the opportunities ahead.”

King’s career began at Cream, where he played a key role in launching the groundbreaking Creamfields festival. He went on to found RockNess and Bestival before joining AEG Presents, where he helped establish the company as a leader in European live music.

Steve Homer, known for his longstanding relationships with artists and agents, will focus on enhancing AEG’s UK touring efforts.

“Steve will pivot to his new role, where he can focus on what he does best — bringing his talents as a gifted concert promoter to our newly realigned business,” Wilkes said.