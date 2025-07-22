Alan Walker Joins UNITY Lineup at Sphere Las Vegas This September

Norwegian DJ and producer Alan Walker is the latest headliner announced for UNITY, the immersive electronic music experience set to debut this fall at Sphere in Las Vegas. Walker will close out the Saturday, September 20 show.

Walker joins a growing lineup for UNITY, a collaborative venture between global electronic music powerhouses Insomniac and Tomorrowland. The show is being billed as more than just a concert—it promises a multi-hour immersive journey combining music, storytelling, and 360-degree visuals designed specifically for Sphere’s advanced technology platform.

“Performing at Sphere is truly a dream come true,” Walker said in a statement. “It’s one of the most iconic and cutting-edge venues in the world. We’re deep in preparations, and I can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’re creating together with Insomniac and Tomorrowland.”

UNITY marks the first time Insomniac and Tomorrowland have joined creative forces. The production draws from both brands’ signature festival environments—Tomorrowland’s fantastical realms like Planaxis and Adscendo blend with Insomniac’s well-known concepts from EDC, Beyond Wonderland, and Nocturnal Wonderland—resulting in a genre-defying live experience.

The residency includes performances scheduled across six nights: September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18. Each show culminates with a performance from a featured electronic music artist, framed by a broader narrative experience built for Sphere’s wraparound visual canvas and immersive sound system.

Limited tickets remain for the UNITY dates at unityxsphere.com, with travel packages and hotel experiences available via Vibee.