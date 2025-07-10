Ángela Aguilar Announces Corazón Libre North American Tour

By Victoria Drum 12 seconds ago

Mexican-American singer Ángela Aguilar announced dates for her Corazón Libre Tour, which visits 17 U.S. cities from October to December.

The trek opens October 24 at the Ritz Theatre in Newark, and makes stops at the Santander Performing Arts Center in Reading, Murat Theatre at Old National Centre in Indianapolis, The Auditorium in Chicago, The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas, Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, 713 Music Hall in Houston, The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts in Raleigh, Atlanta Coliseum in Atlanta, Ovens Auditorium in Charlotte, The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall in Tucson, Plaza Theatre in El Paso, Paramount Theatre in Denver, San Jose Civic in San Jose, The Magnolia in San Diego, and Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas.

Tickets will be available beginning with a Verizon presale on Thursday, July 10, for presale details, Verizon customers should visit the Verizon app or website. The general on sale follows on Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time at angelaaguilaroficial.com. Tickets are also available via Ángela Aguilar Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating common service fees.

Aguilar, daughter of singer Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of cultural icon Antonio Aguilar, has earned acclaim for her modern interpretations of traditional ranchera and mariachi music. Since launching her solo career, she has released two studio albums and received multiple Latin Grammy nominations.

Advertisement

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ángela Aguilar Corazón Libre Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Oct. 24Ritz Theatre, Newark, N.J.
Oct. 26Santander Performing Arts Center, Reading, Pa.
Nov. 1Murat Theatre at Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Ind.
Nov. 2The Auditorium, Chicago, Ill.
Nov. 6The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory, Dallas, Texas
Nov. 7Majestic Theatre, San Antonio, Texas
Nov. 8713 Music Hall, Houston, Texas
Nov. 9The Criterion, Oklahoma City, Okla.
Nov. 14Martin Marietta Center for the Performing Arts, Raleigh, N.C.
Nov. 15Atlanta Coliseum, Atlanta, Ga.
Nov. 16Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, N.C.
Nov. 20The Linda Ronstadt Music Hall, Tucson, Ariz.
Nov. 21Plaza Theatre, El Paso, Texas
Nov. 23Paramount Theatre, Denver, Colo.
Dec. 6San Jose Civic, San Jose, Calif.
Dec. 12The Magnolia, San Diego, Calif.
Dec. 13Pearl Concert Theater at Palms Casino Resort, Las Vegas, Nev.

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.