Animals as Leaders Cancel Upcoming Gigs Amid Drummer Injury

The progressive metal band Animals as Leaders had to cancel all upcoming tour dates after their drummer Matt Garstka sustained an injury.

The band was set to perform across Mexico, South America, and Australia over the next two months, however, those dates have now been called-off.

“We have some unfortunate news,” the band said in a social media post. We’re going to have to cancel our upcoming tour dates. Matt sustained a serious arm injury that requires surgery, and there’s no way we can perform without him.”

No further information was given regarding the injury, though the band noted that “rather than leaving things up in the air, we’re calling if off now and putting our full focus into writing the next Animals As Leaders album.” They said more details regarding music will be revealed soon.

“We know this news sucks – especially for those of you who’ve been waiting a long time to see us live” the band continued. “Canceling isn’t something we take lightly. Thank you for sticking with us. We’ll make it back to your cities with new music and a set that hits even harder.”

Animals as Leaders last released their fifth studio album Parrhesia in 2022.