Arizona Cardinals Launch Premium Travel Experience for Road Games

The Arizona Cardinals are offering fans a new way to follow the team on the road, introducing a luxury travel program set to debut with the team’s November 3rd Monday Night Football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.

Branded Cardinals Premier Travel, the all-inclusive experience includes private charter airfare, luxury hotel accommodations, and premium game tickets, along with exclusive team-hosted events. The program is designed to deliver a VIP game day journey modeled after the team’s own travel standards.

“In recent years, the number of Cardinals fans who travel to support the team at road games has increased exponentially,” said team owner Michael Bidwill. “To meet that clear demand, we are introducing Cardinals Premier Travel, which will offer fans an unprecedented opportunity to travel to games in comfort, style and convenience, just like the team.”

The trip includes round-trip travel on a Boeing 777-200ER—identically configured to the aircraft used by Cardinals players and coaches—offering 275 seats across four cabin zones, including 28 lie-flat seats and upscale in-flight service. The aircraft is operated by Gridiron Air, a charter provider affiliated with the Cardinals that also services other NFL teams, NCAA programs, and international soccer clubs.

Travel packages start at $2,500 and are offered in three tiers: Silver, Gold, and Platinum. Pricing varies based on game ticket selection, which ranges from lower-level seating to all-inclusive suite experiences. Cardinals season ticket members receive priority pricing, and the team notes that demand is expected to be high with limited availability.

Included in the package:

Two-night accommodations at Marriott Dallas Uptown or Renaissance Dallas

Game-day transportation and logistics

Welcome reception with Cardinals legends and executives

Pre-game tailgate at the stadium

Cardinals-branded merchandise and gift bags

Immediate return flight to Phoenix following the game

Bidwill said fan feedback identified the matchup against Dallas as the top road game choice for the 2025 season and hinted that the program could expand beyond this initial offering.

More information is available at azcardstravel.com.