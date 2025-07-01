Arkansas State Red Wolves Football tickets on sale in Jonesboro, Ark.

Arkansas State Red Wolves Football kicks off its 2025 home slate at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., with four matchups this fall: Aug. 30 vs. Southeast Missouri State, Sept. 13 vs. Iowa State, Oct. 4 vs. Texas State and Nov. 20 vs. Louisiana–Lafayette.

Tickets for all four games are on sale now. Fans can purchase at the Centennial Bank Stadium box office or online via ScoreBig, which guarantees no hidden fees on every ticket.

Under third-year coach Butch Jones, the Red Wolves look to build on last season’s strong finish. The Aug. 30 opener against the Redhawks sets the tone for a challenging Conference USA schedule, while the Sept. 13 clash with Big 12 heavyweight Iowa State brings a rare Power Five rivalry to Jonesboro.

Centennial Bank Stadium’s 30,000-seat capacity offers an electric atmosphere, with tailgating zones, premium seating and club-level lounges. Whether you’re a lifelong Red Wolves supporter or new to ASU football, these four contests promise memorable college-game weekends in northeast Arkansas.

Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Arkansas State as they defend home turf this fall.

