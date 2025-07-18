BABYMETAL to Play One-Night-Only Intimate Gig at Los Angeles Theater

The Japanese pop-metal trio BABYMETAL is heading to Los Angeles for an intimate, one-night-only gig at The Regent Theater.

The event, dubbed “An Evening with BABYMETAL,” will give fans the chance to see the band up-close at the 1,000-capacity venue on July 24. This will mark the band’s smallest show in U.S. this decade, a press release notes.

BABYMETAL will be performing in support of their forthcoming album, METAL FORTH, due August 8 via Capitol Records. The LP, which follows 2023’s THE OTHER ONE, it is set to feature collaborations with Tom Morello, Poppy, Spiritbox, and more.

A limited number of tickets will head on sale during a general public sale on Friday, July 18 at 1 p.m. PT. Those who purchase tickets must pick them up at the theater’s box office at the day of the show using a valid photo ID.

BABYMETAL first arrived in 2010, hailing from Tokyo. While many Japanese artists offer bright and airy music, the group aims to combine “Kawaii cuteness” with heavy metal. Following their debut self-titled, which earned attention with hits like “Megitsune” and “Headbangeeeerrrrr!!!!!”, the returned with three more albums.