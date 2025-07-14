Bald Brothers Comedy Duo KevOnStage and Tony Baker Set North American Tour

Comedy duo, actors and viral sensations the Bald Brothers have announced their 2025 North American tour

The 16-city trek launches September 27 at The Pageant in St. Louis. From there, the comedians are set to make stops in cities such as Nashville, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Boston, New York City, Orlando, Washington DC, Charlotte and Oakland before wrapping up on November 23 in Los Angeles at The Wiltern.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased via the artists’ official websites: tonybakercomedy.com or kevonstage.com. Tickets are also available on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating service fees. For Tony Baker tickets, visit Tony Baker Tickets and for KevonStage tickets, visit KevonStage Tickets.

The duo first collaborated in 2023 to star in a comedic music video for Charter Spectrum’s African American Music Appreciation Month, and both have built extensive credentials: Fredericks produced content for Will Smith’s Snapchat series Will From Home and written for AwesomenessTV, Nickelodeon, All Def and MTV, while Baker emerged from Chicago’s theater scene to become a stand-up comic and social media star, known for his 2018 debut special Scaredy Cat and film cameos in One of Them Days alongside Keke Palmer and SZA; his credits also include Outlaw Johnny Black and the Oscar-nominated film Whiplash.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Sat., Sept. 27 The Pageant, St. Louis, Mo. Sun., Sept. 28 Ryman Auditorium, Nashville, Tenn. Fri., Oct. 3 Majestic Theatre, Dallas, Texas Sat., Oct. 4 Bayou Music Center, Houston, Texas Sun., Oct. 5 Coca-Cola Roxy, Atlanta, Ga. Sat., Oct. 18 Chicago Theatre, Chicago, Ill. Sun., Oct. 19 The Fillmore Detroit, Detroit, Mich. Fri., Oct. 24 Boch Center Shubert Theatre, Boston, Mass. Sat., Oct. 25 The Fillmore Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pa. Sun., Oct. 26 The Town Hall, New York City, N.Y. Sat., Nov. 1 Dominion Energy Center, Richmond, Va. Sun., Nov. 2 Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, Orlando, Fla. Fri., Nov. 7 The Theater at MGM National Harbor, Washington, D.C. Sat., Nov. 8 Ovens Auditorium, Charlotte, N.C. Sat., Nov. 22 Paramount Theatre, Oakland, Calif. Sun., Nov. 23 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, Calif.

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.

