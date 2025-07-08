Barack Obama To Speak At The O2 London, 3Arena Dublin

Barack Obama, the 44th President of the United States, is set to speak at two events this September at The O2 in London and 3Arena in Dublin.

“Seat Unique Presents: An Evening with President Barack Obama” will take place on September 24 in London, followed by an event on September 26 in Dublin. The engagement is brought to guests by literary event management company Fane, promoter Kilimanjaro Live, and the Irish music promotion company Singular Artists.

“Few presidents have walked a more improbable path to the White House,” a press release notes. “Now, in a time of great uncertainty and change, President Barack Obama returns to the stage to share what comes next – for America, and for all of us.”

Tickets and premium packages head on sale Thursday, July 10, while 100 tickets will be set aside for each event for charitable organizations in each respective city.

Kilimanjaro chief executive Stuart Galbraith and Fane Group CEO Alex Fane announced in a statement that “we are incredibly honoured to bring President Obama to the UK and Ireland for these truly special events.”

“His message of unity and progress resonates deeply, and we anticipate an evening that will inspire and empower all who attend,” the pair said. “We believe in providing exceptional experiences, and this event perfectly aligns with our mission to connect people with inspiring moments.”

The release notes Obama previously stating, “true democracy is a project that’s much bigger than any one of us.”

“It’s bigger than any one person, any one president, and any one government,” Obama said. “It’s a job for all of us.”