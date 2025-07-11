Baroness Announce Fall 2025 West Coast Leg of ‘Red & Blue Tour’

Baroness will return to the road this fall for a new North American leg of their “Red & Blue Tour.” The newly announced run will take place throughout September 2025, focusing on cities along the West Coast.

The tour begins with a two-night stand at the Marquis Theater in Denver, Colorado, on September 5 and 6. From there, the band will make stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, and other cities before wrapping up the run on September 27 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

As with the previous leg, Baroness will perform their Red Album (2007) and Blue Record (2009) in their entirety each night.

“West Coast, we’re bringing the ‘Red & Blue Tour’ in your direction this September with our friends and tourmates, Weedeater,” said frontman John Baizley in a press release. “The first leg of the tour through the Northeast was such a blast that we knew we may have to add a second leg.”

“Throughout the tour, we read your messages and saw all of your comments asking for it — so here it is: Red & Blue – Part II,” Baizley continued. “We can’t wait to see you again. We’ll be playing through the entirety of both records. Get yourselves ready for 90-minutes of intense rock music.”

Weedeater will join the tour as special guests, providing direct support on all dates. General public tickets go on sale Friday, July 11, at 10 a.m. MDT through Ticketmaster.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Baroness’ official website.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

09/05 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

09/06 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater *

09/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall *

09/09 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *

09/11 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos *

09/12 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre *

09/13 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

09/14 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall *

09/16 – Sacramento, CA @ The Starlet Room *

09/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall *

09/19 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

09/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room *

09/21 – San Diego, CA @ Brick By Brick *

09/23 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

09/24 – Costa Mesa, CA @ The Wayfarer *

09/26 – Phoenix, AZ @ Walter Studios *

09/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar *

* = w/ Weedeater