Blackpink Break Records with Two Sold-Out Shows at SoFi Stadium

Blackpink launched the North American leg of their Deadline World Tour with two sold-out performances at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The shows, held on July 12 and 13, drew more than 100,000 fans, making the two-night run Blackpink the first girl group to ever sell out SoFi Stadium for consecutive nights.

This marks Blackpink’s first return to North America in nearly three years. The group is set to continue their North American tour with scheduled stops at Soldier Field in Chicago and the new Rogers Stadium in Toronto before wrapping up with two nights at Citi Field in New York on July 26 and 27.

Following the North American leg, the tour will expand to Europe, with performances booked at major stadiums including Stade de France in Paris, Ippodromo La Maura in Milan, and Estadi Olímpic in Barcelona.

Notably, Blackpink will become the first K-pop girl group to headline London’s Wembley Stadium with two shows on August 15 and 16.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Blackpink’s official website.

07/18 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field Stadium

07/22 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Rogers Stadium

07/23 – Toronto, ON, CA @ Rogers Stadium

07/26 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

07/27 – New York, NY @ Citi Field

08/02 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

08/03 – Paris, FR @ Stade de France

08/06 – Milan, IT @ Ippodromo SNAI La Maura

08/09 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

08/15 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium

01/16 – 01/18 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome