Cattle Decapitation Reveal ‘No Fear For Tomorrow’ 2025 North American Tour

By Olivia Perreault 10 seconds ago

Extreme metal juggernauts Cattle Decapitation have announced a fall 2025 North American tour, bringing their punishing live show to cities across the U.S. and Canada, where they’ll perform Death Atlas in its entirety.

The trek begins November 16 in Mesa, Arizona, and includes stops in major markets like Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up December 20th at The Belasco in LA. Aborted, Frozen Soul, and Tribal Gaze will provide direct support, varying per city.

Presale tickets for select dates are available via Live Nation starting Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code LIGHTS. General ticket sales will follow on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details can be found at Cattle Decapitation’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees. Visit Cattle Decapitation Tickets for more information.

Death Atlas, the band’s 2019 record, includes fan-favorite tracks “Bring Back the Plague,” “One Day closer to the End of the World,” and “Finish Them.” The LP was followed by the group’s latest record, 2023’s Terrasite, which garnered attention with “Scourge of the Offspring,” “We Eat Our Young,” and “A Photic Doom.”

Find Cattle Decapitation’s full list of fall North American tour dates below:

Cattle Decapitation Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
11/16The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZTickets
11/18Diamond Ballroom – Oklahoma City, OKTickets
11/19Granada Theater – Dallas, TXTickets
11/20Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TXTickets
11/21Bad Astronaut Brewing Co. – Houston, TXTickets
11/22Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LATickets
11/24The Masquerade – Atlanta, GATickets
11/25The Orpheum – Tampa, FLTickets
11/26Revolution Live – Ft. Lauderdale, FLTickets
11/28The Underground – Charlotte, NCTickets
11/29The Canal Club – Richmond, VATickets
11/30Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MDTickets
12/02Warsaw – Brooklyn, NYTickets
12/03The Palladium – Worcester, MATickets
12/05Club Soda – Montréal, QCTickets
12/06Concert Hall – Toronto, ONTickets
12/07Saint Andrew’s Hall – Detroit, MITickets
12/09House of Blues – Chicago, ILTickets
12/10First Avenue – Minneapolis, MNTickets
12/12Summit – Denver, COTickets
12/13Urban Lounge – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
12/15Roseland Theater – Portland, ORTickets
12/16The Showbox – Seattle, WA