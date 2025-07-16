Cattle Decapitation Reveal ‘No Fear For Tomorrow’ 2025 North American Tour

Extreme metal juggernauts Cattle Decapitation have announced a fall 2025 North American tour, bringing their punishing live show to cities across the U.S. and Canada, where they’ll perform Death Atlas in its entirety.

The trek begins November 16 in Mesa, Arizona, and includes stops in major markets like Dallas, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Seattle, and Los Angeles before wrapping up December 20th at The Belasco in LA. Aborted, Frozen Soul, and Tribal Gaze will provide direct support, varying per city.

Presale tickets for select dates are available via Live Nation starting Wednesday, July 16 and Thursday, July 17 at 10 a.m. local time, using the code LIGHTS. General ticket sales will follow on Friday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster. Full ticketing details can be found at Cattle Decapitation’s official website. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding service fees. Visit Cattle Decapitation Tickets for more information.

Death Atlas, the band’s 2019 record, includes fan-favorite tracks “Bring Back the Plague,” “One Day closer to the End of the World,” and “Finish Them.” The LP was followed by the group’s latest record, 2023’s Terrasite, which garnered attention with “Scourge of the Offspring,” “We Eat Our Young,” and “A Photic Doom.”

Find Cattle Decapitation’s full list of fall North American tour dates below: