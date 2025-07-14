CeCe Winans tickets on sale in Grand Prairie at Texas Trust CU Theatre

CeCe Winans, the most-awarded female gospel artist ever, brings her soulful voice to Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie on Dec. 11, 2025. Fans can expect inspiring performances of “Believe For It,” “Alabaster Box” and other classics that have earned her 15 Grammy Awards. Tickets are available directly from the theater, but ScoreBig offers a fee-free alternative. Secure your seats today and save 10% with promo code TICKETNEWS10. Located between Dallas and Fort Worth, the 6,350-seat venue delivers arena-quality sound in an intimate setting—perfect for Winans’ powerful vocals and uplifting message. The concert arrives just in time for the holiday season, making it an ideal night out for families and choir groups alike. Winans’ Dallas-area appearances often sell out quickly, so fans should move fast. With a catalog spanning contemporary worship, R&B-flavored gospel and traditional hymns, the evening promises a rich setlist and joyful atmosphere. Special offer for TicketNews readers, get 10% off on CeCe Winans tickets at ScoreBig NOW by using code TICKETNEWS10.