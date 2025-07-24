Chargers Face Class Action Lawsuit Over ‘Unlawful’ Advertising for Brazil Game

The Los Angeles Chargers are facing a class action lawsuit over its alleged false advertising for a “home” game in Brazil.

On Friday, plaintiff Devin Abnney filed a complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court, accusing the Chargers of breach of contract and false advertising. The 14-page complaint alleges that the Chargers’ decision to market season tickets for nine home games is “unlawful,” since one of those games will be played overseas in Brazil. It further notes that the team shared graphics which displayed the Chiefs logo in a 2025 season ticket advertisement as a home game, months before the game was moved to Brazil.

According to the complaint, ticketholders were not notified of the game, nor were they offered refunds.

“There was thus no way for Season Ticket Holders, who reasonably believed based on the previous advertising that the Kansas City Chiefs game would be included, to cancel without forfeiting thousands of dollars in payment,” the complaint noted.

The complaint seeks to certify a class consisting of “all individuals who purchased new season ticket plans or renewed existing season ticket plans for the Los Angeles Chargers’ 2025 NFL season.” It is seeking relief under California Consumer Legal Remedies Act, the California False Advertising Law, and the California Unfair Competition Act.

According to team policy, the Chargers believe that since the game was never scheduled at SoFi stadium, it’s not a case of a relocated home game that requires a refund. The Chargers also reportedly plan to offer a presale opportunity for season ticketholders to buy tickets to the Brazil “home” game.

The Chargers, nor the NFL, have not publicly commented on the lawsuit at this time.