Dark Angel Announces First North American Tour in Over 30 Years, New Album

Thrash metal pioneers Dark Angel will return to the road this fall for their first North American tour in more than three decades, marking a major comeback for the influential Los Angeles band. The “Extinction Level Event” tour shares its name with the group’s long-awaited new album — their first studio release since 1991 — which is set to arrive via Reversed Records.

Formed in 1981 during the birth of thrash metal alongside bands like Metallica and Slayer, Dark Angel built a loyal following with genre-defining albums including We Have Arrived (1985), Darkness Descends (1986), and Time Does Not Heal (1991). Their blistering speed, technical aggression, and lyrical intensity made them a cult favorite of the scene, with fans keeping the band’s legacy alive through bootlegs, band patches, and metal forums long after their last tour.

Drummer Gene Hoglan — known for his work with Death, Strapping Young Lad, Dethklok, and others — returns alongside guitarist Eric Meyer, bassist Mike Gonzalez, and vocalist Ron Rinehart. New guitarist Laura Christine, who first performed with the group in 2022, rounds out the current lineup.

“Musically, lyrically, and vocally, I’m so stoked about this album,” said Hoglan in a statement. “I’m really excited about Dark Angel right now. And everyone who’s heard the new album is losing their minds.”

The new LP includes the track “Circular Firing Squad,” released in June, and the title track “Extinction Level Event,” penned by late co-founder Jim Durkin and released in April. The album was produced by Rob Shallcross and mixed by Mike Fraser (AC/DC, Metallica, Rush) at The Armoury Studios in Vancouver.

Support acts for the tour will vary by city, featuring fellow thrash stalwarts Sacred Reich, Hirax, Vio-Lence, and genre-spanning acts like Midnight, Void, and Interceptor.

Specific tour dates and ticket on-sale details are expected to follow soon.