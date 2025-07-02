Death Angel Plot Fall 2025 U.S. Tour to Mark 35 Years of ‘Act III’

Death Angel are set to hit the road this fall for a U.S. headlining tour in honor of the 35th anniversary of their 1990 album, Act III. The thrash band will celebrate the milestone by performing the record in its entirety at each stop on the run.

The tour kicks off November 26 in Denver, Colorado, at Oriental Theater. From there, the group will make stops in cities such as Minneapolis, Pittsburgh, Brooklyn, Worcester, Albany, Dallas, Houston, and Los Angeles before wrapping up in Death Angel’s hometown of San Francisco at The Fillmore.

Joining Death Angel on the road are special guests Toxic Holocaust, Lions at the Gate, and Misfire.

Originally released in 1990 Act III marked their major-label debut and includes songs such as “Seemingly Endless Time” and “A Room with a View.”

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Death Angel’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

11/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater *

11/28 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

11/29 – Davenport, IA @ Capitol Theater *

11/30 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater *

12/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Vogue *

12/03 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls Theater *

12/04 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Monarch *

12/05 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium *

12/06 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live *

12/07 – Reading, PA @ Reverb *

12/10 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

12/11 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Midtown *

12/12 – Corpus Christi, TX @ House of Rock *

12/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes *

12/15 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater *

12/16 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole *

12/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco *

12/18 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

12/19 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

* = w/ Toxic Holocaust, Lions at the Gate, and Misfire