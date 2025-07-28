Death to All Unveil ‘The Symbolic Healing’ North American Tour

Death to All, the tribute band honoring the legacy of late Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner, has announced a fall headlining run across North America. Dubbed “The Symbolic Healing Tour.” The trek will bring the band to more than 20 cities throughout November, with support from Gorguts and Phobophilic on all dates.

The tour kicks off November 4 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on November 30 in San Francisco. Along the way, Death to All will hit major cities such as Detroit, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles, performing at renowned venues including The Palladium, Irving Plaza, and House of Blues Las Vegas.

Tickets are currently on sale now. For complete ticketing details, visit the band’s official website at reversedrecords.com/death-to-all. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Death to All Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big with no service fees.

Death to All is a collective of former Death band members and other accomplished metal musicians keeping Schuldiner’s genre-defining legacy alive through electrifying live performances. The band has previously toured worldwide and continues to earn praise for its faithful renditions of Death’s groundbreaking catalog.

Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop 11/04 The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA Tickets 11/06 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 11/07 Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO Tickets 11/08 The Granada – Lawrence, KS Tickets 11/09 The Forge – Joliet, IL Tickets 11/10 El Club – Detroit, MI Tickets 11/11 Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON Tickets 11/12 MTELUS – Montreal, QC Tickets 11/13 The Palladium – Worcester, MA Tickets 11/14 Irving Plaza – New York, NY Tickets 11/15 Reverb – Reading, PA Tickets 11/16 Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD Tickets 11/18 The Orpheum – Tampa, FL Tickets 11/19 Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA Tickets 11/20 White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX Tickets 11/21 The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX Tickets 11/22 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX Tickets 11/24 Sister – Albuquerque, NM Tickets 11/25 The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ Tickets 11/26 House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV Tickets 11/28 The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA Tickets 11/29 The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA Tickets 11/30 The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA Tickets

