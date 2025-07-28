Death to All Unveil ‘The Symbolic Healing’ North American Tour

Death to All, the tribute band honoring the legacy of late Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner, has announced a fall headlining run across North America. Dubbed “The Symbolic Healing Tour.” The trek will bring the band to more than 20 cities throughout November, with support from Gorguts and Phobophilic on all dates.
The tour kicks off November 4 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on November 30 in San Francisco. Along the way, Death to All will hit major cities such as Detroit, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles, performing at renowned venues including The Palladium, Irving Plaza, and House of Blues Las Vegas.
We’re bringing the legacy of DEATH back on the road this fall for The Symbolic Healing Tour — featuring special guests Gorguts and Phobophilic! Let the metal flow once more. 🤘
Tickets are currently on sale now. For complete ticketing details, visit the band’s official website at reversedrecords.com/death-to-all. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Death to All Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big with no service fees.
Death to All is a collective of former Death band members and other accomplished metal musicians keeping Schuldiner’s genre-defining legacy alive through electrifying live performances. The band has previously toured worldwide and continues to earn praise for its faithful renditions of Death’s groundbreaking catalog.
Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Death to All The Symbolic Healing Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|11/04
|The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|11/06
|Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|11/07
|Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO
|Tickets
|11/08
|The Granada – Lawrence, KS
|Tickets
|11/09
|The Forge – Joliet, IL
|Tickets
|11/10
|El Club – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|11/11
|Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON
|Tickets
|11/12
|MTELUS – Montreal, QC
|Tickets
|11/13
|The Palladium – Worcester, MA
|Tickets
|11/14
|Irving Plaza – New York, NY
|Tickets
|11/15
|Reverb – Reading, PA
|Tickets
|11/16
|Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MD
|Tickets
|11/18
|The Orpheum – Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|11/19
|Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LA
|Tickets
|11/20
|White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TX
|Tickets
|11/21
|The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|11/22
|Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX
|Tickets
|11/24
|Sister – Albuquerque, NM
|Tickets
|11/25
|The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZ
|Tickets
|11/26
|House of Blues – Las Vegas, NV
|Tickets
|11/28
|The Belasco – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|11/29
|The Observatory – Santa Ana, CA
|Tickets
|11/30
|The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.