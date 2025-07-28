Death to All Unveil ‘The Symbolic Healing’ North American Tour

By Olivia Perreault

Death to All, the tribute band honoring the legacy of late Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner, has announced a fall headlining run across North America. Dubbed “The Symbolic Healing Tour.” The trek will bring the band to more than 20 cities throughout November, with support from Gorguts and Phobophilic on all dates.

The tour kicks off November 4 in San Diego, California, and wraps up on November 30 in San Francisco. Along the way, Death to All will hit major cities such as Detroit, Toronto, New York, Dallas, and Los Angeles, performing at renowned venues including The Palladium, Irving Plaza, and House of Blues Las Vegas.

Tickets are currently on sale now. For complete ticketing details, visit the band’s official website at reversedrecords.com/death-to-all. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Death to All Tickets at Ticket Club, where members can save big with no service fees.

Death to All is a collective of former Death band members and other accomplished metal musicians keeping Schuldiner’s genre-defining legacy alive through electrifying live performances. The band has previously toured worldwide and continues to earn praise for its faithful renditions of Death’s groundbreaking catalog.

Find the group’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Death to All The Symbolic Healing Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
11/04The Observatory North Park – San Diego, CATickets
11/06Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
11/07Gothic Theatre – Englewood, COTickets
11/08The Granada – Lawrence, KSTickets
11/09The Forge – Joliet, ILTickets
11/10El Club – Detroit, MITickets
11/11Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ONTickets
11/12MTELUS – Montreal, QCTickets
11/13The Palladium – Worcester, MATickets
11/14Irving Plaza – New York, NYTickets
11/15Reverb – Reading, PATickets
11/16Baltimore Soundstage – Baltimore, MDTickets
11/18The Orpheum – Tampa, FLTickets
11/19Chelsea’s Live – Baton Rouge, LATickets
11/20White Oak Music Hall – Houston, TXTickets
11/21The Echo Lounge & Music Hall – Dallas, TXTickets
11/22Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TXTickets
11/24Sister – Albuquerque, NMTickets
11/25The Nile Theater – Mesa, AZTickets
11/26House of Blues – Las Vegas, NVTickets
11/28The Belasco – Los Angeles, CATickets
11/29The Observatory – Santa Ana, CATickets
11/30The Regency Ballroom – San Francisco, CATickets

