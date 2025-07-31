Denver Broncos to release limited batch of discounted tickets, starting at $25

Denver Broncos home game tickets are available in limitd quanitities at deep discounts this week (Photo: Thelastcanadian, CC BY-SA 3.0 , via Wikimedia Commons)

The Denver Broncos will offer fans a shot at deeply discounted seats for the 2025 season when a small allotment of half-priced single-game tickets goes on sale Thursday, July 31, at 10 a.m. MT.

The half-price program, created under the team’s operating agreement with the Metropolitan Football Stadium District when Empower Field at Mile High was built, sets aside a limited number of seats for every regular-season home game. Prices for this year’s batch will begin at $25.

How it works

One shot, four seats: Fans may buy up to four tickets to a single game. Multiple-game purchases are prohibited, and Ticketmaster will cancel orders that exceed the limit or appear under duplicate names or credit cards.

Mobile delivery on game day: Tickets will be released to buyers' mobile wallets the day of the game, allowing entry through any non-premium gate.

Tickets will be released to buyers’ mobile wallets the day of the game, allowing entry through any non-premium gate. No transfers or resales: To keep prices low, the tickets are locked to the original purchaser. They cannot be transferred or listed on secondary markets.

To keep prices low, the tickets are locked to the original purchaser. They cannot be transferred or listed on secondary markets. All sales final: Exchanges, cancellations and refunds are off the table once a purchase is complete.

How to get in line

Fans can sign up for email or text alerts at denverbroncos.com/fans to receive a direct link when the sale opens. After the inventory sells out—a process that typically takes only minutes—remaining single-game tickets will return to standard pricing.

The 2025 season will mark the 24th year the Broncos have offered the half-price option, a program designed to keep a slice of game-day access affordable even as NFL ticket prices continue to rise across the league.

Denver Broncos Ticket prices for 2025 home games

Across their 2025 home slate, Broncos tickets are fetching an overall average of roughly $407 per seat, with prices spanning a wide range depending on the opponent, according to data provided by Ticket Club.

The priciest matchup is the October 26 showdown with the Dallas Cowboys, carrying an average ticket cost of $720, while the most affordable entry point comes December 21 against the Jacksonville Jaguars at $226. Mid-tier games include visits from the Green Bay Packers ($521) and Kansas City Chiefs ($453), whereas early-season contests versus the Titans, Bengals, Giants and Raiders all hover in the low- to mid-$300s. Altogether, fans heading to Empower Field this year can expect to pay anywhere from just over two hundred dollars into the seven-hundred-plus range, reflecting both opponent draw and seasonal demand.



Denver Broncos 2025 Home Schedule

Date Opponent Avg. Ticket Price Shop September 7, 2025 vs. Tennessee Titans $319 Tickets September 29, 2025 vs. Cincinnati Bengals $368 Tickets October 19, 2025 vs. New York Giants $337 Tickets October 26, 2025 vs. Dallas Cowboys $720 Tickets November 6, 2025 vs. Las Vegas Raiders $314 Tickets November 16, 2025 vs. Kansas City Chiefs $453 Tickets December 14, 2025 vs. Green Bay Packers $521 Tickets December 21, 2025 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars $226 Tickets

Links above to purchase tickets to individual Denver Broncos games go to Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.