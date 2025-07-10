Destin Conrad Announces ‘Love on Digital’ North American Tour

Singer-songwriter Destin Conrad announced dates for his Love on Digital North American tour, which features special guest Mack Keane and spans more than 30 cities.

The 34-city trek kicks off September 13 at Summit in Denver, and makes stops at venues including The Van Buren in Phoenix, The Parish in Austin, Paper Tiger in San Antonio, House of Blues in Dallas, and House of Blues in New Orleans, before wrapping November 14 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 10 at 10 p.m. via the Citi Entertainment program. An artist presale also begins Wednesday, July 9, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale starts Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time at destinconrad.com.

Tickets are also available on Ticket Club, where members can save by eliminating the service fees so common to ticketing websites: Destin Conrad Tickets

Conrad has steadily built his career over the past few years, cultivating a dedicated fanbase through engaging live performances and a strong social-media presence. Love on Digital marks his first headlining North American tour.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Sept. 13 Summit, Denver, Colo. Sept. 15 The Van Buren, Phoenix, Ariz. Sept. 17 The Parish, Austin, Texas Sept. 19 Paper Tiger, San Antonio, Texas Sept. 20 House of Blues, Dallas, Texas Sept. 21 House of Blues, New Orleans, La. Sept. 24 House of Blues, Houston, Texas Sept. 26 Basement East, Nashville, Tenn. Sept. 27 Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Fla. Sept. 30 Tabernacle, Atlanta, Ga. Oct. 1 Lincoln Theater, Raleigh, N.C. Oct. 2 The Underground, Charlotte, N.C. Oct. 4 Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pa. Oct. 5 The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Md. Oct. 7 House of Blues, Chicago, Ill. Oct. 9 Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, N.Y. Oct. 11 Le Studio TD, Montreal, Quebec Oct. 12 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Ontario Oct. 15 Paradise Rock Club, Boston, Mass. Oct. 17 Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, Ky. Oct. 18 House of Blues, Cleveland, Ohio Oct. 21 Deluxe @ Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Ind. Oct. 22 St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, Mich. Oct. 24 The Blue Note, Columbia, Mo. Oct. 25 Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, Minn. Oct. 28 Neptune, Seattle, Wash. Oct. 29 Revolution Hall, Portland, Ore. Oct. 30 Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia Nov. 3 The Fillmore, San Francisco, Calif. Nov. 5 The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, Calif. Nov. 6 Ace of Spades, Sacramento, Calif. Nov. 8 Observatory OC, Santa Ana, Calif. Nov. 9 House of Blues, San Diego, Calif. Nov. 14 The Wiltern, Los Angeles, Calif.

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.