Destin Conrad Announces ‘Love on Digital’ North American Tour

By Victoria Drum 37 minutes ago

Singer-songwriter Destin Conrad announced dates for his Love on Digital North American tour, which features special guest Mack Keane and spans more than 30 cities.

The 34-city trek kicks off September 13 at Summit in Denver, and makes stops at venues including The Van Buren in Phoenix, The Parish in Austin, Paper Tiger in San Antonio, House of Blues in Dallas, and House of Blues in New Orleans, before wrapping November 14 at The Wiltern in Los Angeles.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale and an artist presale beginning Wednesday, July 9 through Thursday, July 10 at 10 p.m. via the Citi Entertainment program. An artist presale also begins Wednesday, July 9, with additional presales throughout the week. The general on-sale starts Friday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time at destinconrad.com.

Conrad has steadily built his career over the past few years, cultivating a dedicated fanbase through engaging live performances and a strong social-media presence. Love on Digital marks his first headlining North American tour.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Destin Conrad Love on Digital Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Sept. 13Summit, Denver, Colo.
Sept. 15The Van Buren, Phoenix, Ariz.
Sept. 17The Parish, Austin, Texas
Sept. 19Paper Tiger, San Antonio, Texas
Sept. 20House of Blues, Dallas, Texas
Sept. 21House of Blues, New Orleans, La.
Sept. 24House of Blues, Houston, Texas
Sept. 26Basement East, Nashville, Tenn.
Sept. 27Jannus Live, St. Petersburg, Fla.
Sept. 30Tabernacle, Atlanta, Ga.
Oct. 1Lincoln Theater, Raleigh, N.C.
Oct. 2The Underground, Charlotte, N.C.
Oct. 4Theatre of Living Arts, Philadelphia, Pa.
Oct. 5The Fillmore, Silver Spring, Md.
Oct. 7House of Blues, Chicago, Ill.
Oct. 9Brooklyn Paramount, Brooklyn, N.Y.
Oct. 11Le Studio TD, Montreal, Quebec
Oct. 12Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, Ontario
Oct. 15Paradise Rock Club, Boston, Mass.
Oct. 17Mercury Ballroom, Louisville, Ky.
Oct. 18House of Blues, Cleveland, Ohio
Oct. 21Deluxe @ Old National Centre, Indianapolis, Ind.
Oct. 22St. Andrew’s Hall, Detroit, Mich.
Oct. 24The Blue Note, Columbia, Mo.
Oct. 25Varsity Theater, Minneapolis, Minn.
Oct. 28Neptune, Seattle, Wash.
Oct. 29Revolution Hall, Portland, Ore.
Oct. 30Hollywood Theatre, Vancouver, British Columbia
Nov. 3The Fillmore, San Francisco, Calif.
Nov. 5The Catalyst, Santa Cruz, Calif.
Nov. 6Ace of Spades, Sacramento, Calif.
Nov. 8Observatory OC, Santa Ana, Calif.
Nov. 9House of Blues, San Diego, Calif.
Nov. 14The Wiltern, Los Angeles, Calif.

