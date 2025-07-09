Destin Conrad tickets on sale in Nashville at The Basement East

Destin Conrad brings his silky R&B to The Basement East in Nashville on Sept. 26, 2025, for an 8 p.m. club set. The Florida-raised, L.A.–based singer—best known for the streaming hit “In the Air”—pairs airy falsetto with confessional lyrics that have made him a TikTok favorite and an opener for Kehlani.

Tickets are on sale now. While The Basement East box office offers traditional purchasing, ScoreBig lists every general-admission and VIP balcony ticket with no hidden fees, so fans can secure a spot on the packed floor without budget surprises.

Conrad’s latest EP, “SUBMISSIVE,” expands his neo-soul palette with live-band grooves that translate effortlessly to the venue’s 600-cap room. Nashville marks the tour’s lone Tennessee stop, giving Music City an intimate look at an artist quickly climbing Spotify’s R&B charts.

The Basement East sits in the heart of eclectic Five Points, where pre-show tacos and post-show vinyl digs are steps away. Doors open at 7 p.m.; early arrivals snag the limited tour-only merch drop.

