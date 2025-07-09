Destin Conrad tickets on sale in San Diego at House of Blues

Destin Conrad caps his fall tour with a West Coast finale at House of Blues San Diego on Nov. 9, 2025, at 7 p.m. The rising R&B storyteller will deliver soul-drenched cuts from “SUBMISSIVE” and viral single “Bills” inside the 1,000-seat main hall overlooking Fifth Avenue.

Tickets are available now via the venue box office and ScoreBig, which posts every floor and mezzanine option with no hidden ticket fees. Fans can lock in rail views or balcony tables without surprise surcharges at checkout.

Conrad’s live band re-creates the bedroom-R&B production of his studio work while adding gospel-style breakdowns and call-and-response moments that keep crowds singing. San Diego—long a stronghold for alt-R&B—last hosted him in 2023, and that club date sold out in under a week.

House of Blues offers garage parking steps away and an on-site restaurant, making it easy to turn the show into a Gaslamp Quarter night out. Doors open at 6 p.m.; arrive early for local DJ support and limited-edition tour hoodies.

