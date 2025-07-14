DJ Snake Joins UNITY Lineup at Sphere in Las Vegas This Fall

DJ Snake has been announced as the latest headliner for UNITY, the collaborative live experience from dance music powerhouses Insomniac and Tomorrowland. The global hitmaker will perform at Sphere in Las Vegas on Friday, September 19, bringing his signature genre-blending sound and high-energy performance to the immersive venue.

“Some moments are bigger than differences,” DJ Snake said in a statement. “This show is one of them. See you at SPHERE on Sept 19th!”

UNITY is being billed as more than just a concert — it’s a multi-hour immersive journey that blends storytelling, cutting-edge technology, and live music. The production incorporates cinematic 360-degree visuals and original orchestration drawn from the creative worlds of both Insomniac and Tomorrowland.

The collaboration marks the first time the two global dance music giants have joined forces on a live experience. The show integrates iconic festival themes from Tomorrowland’s Planaxis, Adscendo, and Orbyz with Insomniac’s worlds of Beyond Wonderland, Nocturnal Wonderland, Escape, Countdown, and Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC), creating a multi-sensory environment that transports fans deep into a new realm of electronic music entertainment.

Known for chart-topping tracks like “Turn Down for What,” “Taki Taki,” and “Lean On,” DJ Snake’s inclusion adds star power to a lineup designed to celebrate dance music’s global reach.

Tickets for UNITY at Sphere are currently available for shows on September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18. VIP travel packages and hotel bundles are also available.

More information and tickets can be found at unityxsphere.com.