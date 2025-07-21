Druski Bringing Star-Packed ‘Coulda Fest Tour’ to Arenas Worldwide This Fall

Comedian and internet personality Druski is hitting the road for his first-ever international arena tour. The “Coulda Fest Tour” is set to launch September 13 at London’s OVO Arena Wembley, with stops planned in major cities across North America through the end of the year.

The tour marks a major evolution of Druski’s live entertainment concept, following the success of the 2024 “Coulda Fest” event in Atlanta—a genre-blending showcase that featured music, comedy, and cultural commentary. That sold-out event included appearances from the likes of 21 Savage, Kai Cenat, and GloRilla, and laid the foundation for the expanded format Druski now plans to bring to audiences worldwide.

“This won’t be your typical comedy or music tour,” said Druski in a statement. “It’s going to be a cultural movement full of laughs, great music and surprise guests.”

The 2025 “Coulda Fest Tour” will feature a rotating lineup of performers and personalities, including Caleb Pressley, BigXthaPlug, Soulja Boy, Young M.A., and Navv Greene. Hip-hop legend Snoop Dogg is expected to join select dates, while Lil Yachty will appear at the Los Angeles and San Francisco shows. Druski also teased surprise appearances from celebrity friends in music, sports, and entertainment.

Presale tickets will be available starting July 23 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by a local presale on July 24. General public onsale begins July 25 at 10 a.m. local time, with all tickets available through 4Lifers.com.

The tour announcement comes on the heels of a busy stretch for Druski, who recently appeared at the 2025 ESPYs and debuted the second season of his talent competition series “Coulda Been House.” He also starred in his self-produced YouTube dating show “Coulda Been Love,” which pulled in over 80 million views across seven episodes earlier this year.

Druski last toured in 2023 with his “Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda” stand-up tour. He has previously opened for Chris Brown and Lil Baby, and served as host for J. Cole’s “The Off-Season” tour.

Find Druski’s full list of upcoming international tour dates below:

Druski | Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour 2025