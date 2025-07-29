Dylan Mulvaney to debut Off-Broadway in “The Least Problematic Woman in the World”

Dylan Mulvaney will bring The Least Problematic Woman in the World to the Lucille Lortel Theatre off broadway this fall.

Dylan Mulvaney, the TikTok star whose “Days of Girlhood” videos rocketed her to online fame, will bring her autobiographical one-woman play “The Least Problematic Woman in the World” to the Lucille Lortel Theatre this fall. Performances begin Sept. 20, with an Oct. 7 opening and a limited run scheduled through Nov. 30.

Formerly titled “Faghag,” the 90-minute piece debuted to strong reviews at the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Directed by Tim Jackson and produced by Seaview, Wessex Grove and Wagner Johnson Productions, the show tracks Mulvaney’s journey from Catholic-school kid to lightning-rod trans influencer, mixing comedy, song and pointed commentary on fame and backlash.

“Now more than ever we need incredible women like Dylan on our stages, telling their stories, broadening horizons and— in this case— giving us the gift of laughter,” Jackson said in a statement announcing the New York engagement.

Lucille Lortel Theatre members can buy tickets now. A TodayTix app presale opens at 10 a.m. ET on July 30, with public sales launching Aug. 1. Mulvaney’s built-in audience of more than 10 million followers could make this Off-Broadway run a bellwether for influencer-driven demand – particularly given her status as a lightning rod for criticism from the right.

Mulvaney wrote the play in the aftermath of high-profile backlash to her 2023 Bud Light partnership, channeling what she calls “the darker, raunchier side” of her comedy into a story about resilience and identity. Early Edinburgh audiences praised its mix of camp humor and candid reflection— a blend likely to resonate with Off-Broadway crowds seeking intimate, personality-driven storytelling.

“The Least Problematic Woman in the World” is set to run Sept. 20–Nov. 30 at the Lucille Lortel, 121 Christopher St. Previews begin at 7 p.m.; showtimes vary.

