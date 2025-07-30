Elena Rose Announces 2025 U.S. Headlining Tour

Venezuelan singer-songwriter Elena Rose will embark on her first U.S. headlining tour later this year.

Titled the “Alma Tour 2025,” the nine-date run begins November 28 at the Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre. From there, the singer is set to make stops in Lake Buena Vista, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Washington D.C., New York and Los Angeles before wrapping up on December 14 in Chicago at House of Blues Chicago.

“After years of writing for other artists, today I have both the need and the privilege to sing my own story,” Rose said in a statement. “This tour reflects who I am, what I have lost, what has hurt me, and everything I have learned. I have been preparing for this moment for a long time.”

Tickets for the “Alma Tour 2025” will become available beginning July 29 through a Verizon presale. Verizon customers can access the presale via Verizon Access starting at 10 a.m. local time, ending at 11:59 p.m. the same day.

Additional presales will be held throughout the week, with general public tickets available starting Friday, August 1 at 10 a.m. local time at livenation.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Nov. 28 – Miami Beach, FL – Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Nov. 29 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

Nov. 30 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

Dec. 3 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Dec. 4 – Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

Dec. 6 – Washington, DC – The Howard Theatre

Dec. 7 – New York, NY – Irving Plaza

Dec. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Belasco

Dec. 14 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues Chicago