Erykah Badu to Celebrate Sophomore Album on Anniversary Tour

Erykah Badu will celebrate the 25th anniversary of her sophomore album Mama’s Gun with a newly announced North American tour this fall.

Titled “Mama’s Gun ’25: The Return of Automatic Slim Tour,” the run will take place from October through December, shortly after Badu wraps her collaborative “Abi & Alan Tour” with The Alchemist.

The upcoming anniversary trek is set to kick off on October 3 in Hollywood, California. From there, Badu will bring the show to cities including Boston, Atlanta, Chicago, Brooklyn, Houston and Nashville before wrapping up on December 10 in Irving, Texas at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory.

Tickets for the tour will be available to the general public starting Friday, August 1st at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Released in November 2000, Mama’s Gun was Badu’s follow-up to her Grammy-winning debut, Baduizm. Its lead single, “Bag Lady,” became Badu’s first Top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned Grammy nominations for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Badu’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/08 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo *

08/10 – Aspen, CO @ Belly Up Aspen *

08/11 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre *

08/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fillmore *

08/15 – Toronto, ON @ HISTORY *

08/17 – Silver Spring, MD @ Fillmore *

08/19 – Miami Beach, FL @ Fillmore *

08/20 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues *

08/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

08/24 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live *

10/03 – Hollywood, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

10/04 – Las Vegas, NV @ Resorts World Theatre

11/16 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

11/18 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/20 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

11/22 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

11/23 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

11/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre

11/28 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/29 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

12/02 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

12/03 – Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

12/05 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/06 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

12/08 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

12/10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

* = w/ The Alchemist

# = w/ Westside Gunn