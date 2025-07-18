Fanatics Casino to Launch WWE-Themed Online Casino Games Ahead of SummerSlam

Fanatics Betting and Gaming has struck an exclusive multi-year licensing deal with WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings, to develop and distribute WWE-branded online casino games across its Fanatics Casino platform.

The new agreement, announced Tuesday, will bring a lineup of WWE-themed games to players in Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia—just in time for WWE’s SummerSlam event, which takes place August 2–3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

“This is a natural extension of the WWE-Fanatics partnership,” Ari Borod, Chief Business Officer at Fanatics Betting and Gaming, said in a statement. “We are excited to expand our relationship with WWE to now include an exclusive portfolio of WWE-themed online casino games.”

The launch lineup includes:

WWE Blackjack (Boom Entertainment)

Raw Multiplier Melee (Boom Entertainment)

SmackDown Big Money Entrance! (Boom Entertainment)

WWE Bonus Rumble Gold Blitz (Games Global)

WWE Clash of the Wilds (Games Global)

These titles will be available on the Fanatics Casino platform across iOS, Android, and web.

To celebrate SummerSlam, Fanatics Casino will roll out a WWE-branded takeover in August, including special sign-up offers and a WWE-themed version of its popular Spin to Win game.

The collaboration deepens a growing partnership between Fanatics and WWE, which already spans e-commerce, licensed merchandise, memorabilia, and digital content production.

Fanatics Casino offers a full suite of gaming options including slots, blackjack, roulette, progressive jackpots, and video poker, alongside live dealer experiences. Players also earn FanCash on gameplay, which can be redeemed for casino credit, bonus bets, and merchandise. The platform emphasizes responsible gaming through in-app controls and support services provided in partnership with Birches Health.