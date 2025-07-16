Finneas and Ashe Bring The Favors to LA, Red Rocks, NYC for Special Concert Series

The Favors will embark on a series of fall performances, set to kick off September 18 at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles and continues through October 10 at the Austin City Limits Music Festival.

Tickets for the Live Nation–produced run go on sale at 10 a.m. local time Friday, July 18, at the band's website, wearethefavors.com.

Formed by longtime collaborators Finneas and Ashe, The Favors announced their debut album, The Dream, set for release September 19 via Darkroom.

A list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Sept. 18, 2025 Hollywood Forever Cemetery — Los Angeles, CA Sept. 26, 2025 Red Rocks Amphitheatre — Morrison, CO Oct. 1, 2025 Central Park SummerStage — New York City, NY Oct. 3, 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival — Austin, TX Oct. 10, 2025 Austin City Limits Music Festival — Austin, TX

