FireAid Retains Latham & Watkins to audit relief grants as pressure mounts

FireAid, the nonprofit behind January’s star-studded benefit concerts for Southern California wildfire victims, has hired the powerhouse law firm Latham & Watkins – which has a long hitsory with Live Nation Entertaiment – to conduct “a comprehensive review” of how it is distributing the event’s $100 million haul.

The move, disclosed in a Monday letter to Rep. Kevin Kiley (R-Calif.), follows weeks of political and social-media criticism that the group steered money to charities only loosely tied to fire recovery. Former President Donald Trump amplified the allegations over the weekend, calling the fundraiser a “Democrat-inspired scam” and claiming “$100 million is missing.”

“Your letter suggests that FireAid funds were improperly ‘diverted’ and that ‘donor intent’ was somehow disregarded because certain charities received a grant. We respectfully submit that this is not the case,” reads the response letter signed by Latham & Watkins Partner Makan Delrahim.

“FireAid has disbursed grants to non-profits and organizations which are able to provide direct relief, across a broad spectrum of services, to survivors of the Fires and their communities. These non-profit organizations are providing support to the impacted communities through short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California.”

Outside review led by ex-DOJ antitrust chief who had led case against Live Nation

FireAid’s letter is signed by Makan Delrahim, the former head of the U.S. Justice Department’s Antitrust Division and now a partner at Latham & Watkins. The firm will examine the nonprofit’s governance and grant-making “to ensure FireAid remains true to its original mission of directly supporting fire survivors,” the letter states.

In his role with the Trump administration’s DOJ, Delrahim had led the government’s case against Live Nation in 2019 that resulted in an extended consent decree over findings that the company had violated antitrust provisions it agreed to as part of its merger with Ticketmaster. After leaving the DOJ, Delrahim joined L&W and has become prominently cosy with the industry insiders he had previously investigated – including serving on a panel with Irving Azoff, James Dolan and Garth Brooks at the 2023 Pollstar Live conference.

Live Nation produced the dual-venue FireAid shows at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome and Kia Forum, which were spearheaded by music executive Irving Azoff and his wife, Shelli, alongside the Annenberg Foundation.

How the money has flowed so far

FireAid says it has already distributed $75 million:

February: $50 million to 120+ groups providing food, emergency housing, mental-health services and other immediate aid.

$50 million to 120+ groups providing food, emergency housing, mental-health services and other immediate aid. June: $25 million for environmental cleanup, remediation and soil testing.

The remaining $25 million is slated for release by year’s end. FireAid insists every recipient “has close relationships to the recovery efforts” and that each grant is posted publicly.

Political spotlight intensifies

Kiley first raised concerns last week, urging Attorney General Pam Bondi to investigate whether proceeds had “bypassed victims entirely.” His letter cited local news reports alleging funds were routed to organizations focused on “multigenerational power building” outside the burn zone. FireAid responded by publishing a timeline of its grants and reiterating its “no administrative overhead” pledge.

The scrutiny escalated after Trump’s weekend comments. FireAid labeled the allegations “misinformation” but acknowledged on Monday that an outside review was needed to restore confidence among donors and survivors.

Held on Jan. 30, the back-to-back concerts packed both arenas and drew more than 50 million livestream viewers. The lineup read like a Grammy telecast: Lady Gaga, Green Day, Billie Eilish, Stevie Wonder, Olivia Rodrigo, Katy Perry, a Nirvana reunion and many more. Proceeds came from ticket and merch sales, sponsorships and public donations.

What’s next

Delrahim told Kiley the firm will assess whether grantees are “using funds in alignment with FireAid’s stated purpose and commitments,” pledging to share findings “in the near future.” No timetable was given, but any report is likely to land as Congress weighs additional disaster-aid packages and as Live Nation’s own antitrust battle heats up.

For donors and wildfire survivors still waiting on help, the review’s conclusions—and whether they are made public—could determine whether FireAid’s high-profile promise remains a model of music-industry philanthropy or becomes another cautionary tale.