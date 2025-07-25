GIVĒON Announces Fall ‘Dear Beloved, The Tour’

GIVĒON is hitting the road this fall on “Dear Beloved, The Tour.” The R&B star is set to bring his signature soulful sound to major cities across North America beginning this October.
The tour launches on October 1 in Seattle and spans 17 cities, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping up on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. Notable venues on the trek include The Greek Theatre in LA, Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and MGM Music Hall in Boston.
Tickets for Dear Beloved, The Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time via GIVĒON’s official website at giveonofficial.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit GIVĒON Tickets for more information.
Since his breakout in 2020, GIVĒON has captivated audiences with his baritone vocals and heartfelt lyricism. The Grammy-nominated singer gained widespread acclaim with hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “For Tonight,” and has previously toured with artists including Drake and Justin Bieber. Dear Beloved, The Tour marks his latest solo venture following the success of his 2022 debut album, Give or Take.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
GIVĒON Dear Beloved, The Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Wednesday, October 1, 2025
|WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
|Thursday, October 2, 2025
|Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC
|Saturday, October 4, 2025
|Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
|Tuesday, October 7, 2025
|The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|Friday, October 10, 2025
|BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV
|Saturday, October 11, 2025
|Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tuesday, October 14, 2025
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX
|Wednesday, October 15, 2025
|Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX
|Saturday, October 18, 2025
|Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
|Monday, October 20, 2025
|Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL
|Thursday, October 23, 2025
|Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI
|Saturday, October 25, 2025
|Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA
|Monday, October 27, 2025
|Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
|Thursday, October 30, 2025
|The Anthem – Washington, D.C.
|Saturday, November 1, 2025
|Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC
|Tuesday, November 4, 2025
|MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA
|Thursday, November 6, 2025
|Madison Square Garden – New York, NY
