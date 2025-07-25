GIVĒON Announces Fall ‘Dear Beloved, The Tour’

By Victoria Drum 14 seconds ago

GIVĒON is hitting the road this fall on “Dear Beloved, The Tour.” The R&B star is set to bring his signature soulful sound to major cities across North America beginning this October.

The tour launches on October 1 in Seattle and spans 17 cities, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping up on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. Notable venues on the trek include The Greek Theatre in LA, Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and MGM Music Hall in Boston.

Tickets for Dear Beloved, The Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time via GIVĒON’s official website at giveonofficial.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit GIVĒON Tickets for more information.

Since his breakout in 2020, GIVĒON has captivated audiences with his baritone vocals and heartfelt lyricism. The Grammy-nominated singer gained widespread acclaim with hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “For Tonight,” and has previously toured with artists including Drake and Justin Bieber. Dear Beloved, The Tour marks his latest solo venture following the success of his 2022 debut album, Give or Take.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

GIVĒON Dear Beloved, The Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Wednesday, October 1, 2025WAMU Theater – Seattle, WATickets
Thursday, October 2, 2025Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BCTickets
Saturday, October 4, 2025Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CATickets
Tuesday, October 7, 2025The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CATickets
Friday, October 10, 2025BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NVTickets
Saturday, October 11, 2025Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
Tuesday, October 14, 2025The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TXTickets
Wednesday, October 15, 2025Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TXTickets
Saturday, October 18, 2025Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GATickets
Monday, October 20, 2025Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, ILTickets
Thursday, October 23, 2025Fox Theatre – Detroit, MITickets
Saturday, October 25, 2025Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PATickets
Monday, October 27, 2025Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ONTickets
Thursday, October 30, 2025The Anthem – Washington, D.C.Tickets
Saturday, November 1, 2025Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NCTickets
Tuesday, November 4, 2025MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MATickets
Thursday, November 6, 2025Madison Square Garden – New York, NYTickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”