GIVĒON Announces Fall ‘Dear Beloved, The Tour’

GIVĒON is hitting the road this fall on “Dear Beloved, The Tour.” The R&B star is set to bring his signature soulful sound to major cities across North America beginning this October.

The tour launches on October 1 in Seattle and spans 17 cities, including stops in Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, and New York City, before wrapping up on November 6 at Madison Square Garden. Notable venues on the trek include The Greek Theatre in LA, Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, and MGM Music Hall in Boston.

Tickets for Dear Beloved, The Tour will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 25 at 10 a.m. local time via GIVĒON’s official website at giveonofficial.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees. Visit GIVĒON Tickets for more information.

Since his breakout in 2020, GIVĒON has captivated audiences with his baritone vocals and heartfelt lyricism. The Grammy-nominated singer gained widespread acclaim with hits like “Heartbreak Anniversary” and “For Tonight,” and has previously toured with artists including Drake and Justin Bieber. Dear Beloved, The Tour marks his latest solo venture following the success of his 2022 debut album, Give or Take.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wednesday, October 1, 2025 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA Tickets Thursday, October 2, 2025 Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre – Vancouver, BC Tickets Saturday, October 4, 2025 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA Tickets Tuesday, October 7, 2025 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Tickets Friday, October 10, 2025 BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau – Las Vegas, NV Tickets Saturday, October 11, 2025 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets Tuesday, October 14, 2025 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Dallas, TX Tickets Wednesday, October 15, 2025 Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land – Houston, TX Tickets Saturday, October 18, 2025 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA Tickets Monday, October 20, 2025 Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom – Chicago, IL Tickets Thursday, October 23, 2025 Fox Theatre – Detroit, MI Tickets Saturday, October 25, 2025 Freedom Mortgage Pavilion – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Monday, October 27, 2025 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Tickets Thursday, October 30, 2025 The Anthem – Washington, D.C. Tickets Saturday, November 1, 2025 Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre – Charlotte, NC Tickets Tuesday, November 4, 2025 MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA Tickets Thursday, November 6, 2025 Madison Square Garden – New York, NY Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”