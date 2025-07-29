‘Good Showbiz’ to Make Off-Broadway Premiere at SoHo Playhouse in August

The SoHo Playhouse will host the New York premiere of “Good Showbiz,” a bold and satirical comedy exploring the legacy of Jewish humor and theater. Written by Curb Your Enthusiasm’s Eli Leonard and Pam & Tommy’s Theodore Bressman, the limited Off-Broadway run opens August 12 and continues through August 20 at the downtown venue.

Described as “The King of Comedy meets Fiddler on the Roof,” “Good Showbiz” stars Leonard as Sandy Synagoguenstein, a flamboyant and magical talk show host who guides audiences on a time-traveling journey through the traditions and tropes of Jewish performance art. Directed by Bressman, the show blends clown, satire, and variety formats to take an irreverent look at cultural stereotypes and the business of entertainment.

“Good Showbiz is a show,” says the creative team, “but it’s also a business.”

Performances are set for Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 9 p.m. The 75-minute production is recommended for ages 16 and up. Tickets are $41.50, including fees, and are available through SoHo Playhouse.

Joining Leonard on stage is Sarah Shtern, making her Off-Broadway debut after a string of acclaimed indie performances in Los Angeles and abroad. Known for her clown training and improvisational work, Shtern brings a distinct comedic energy to the show.

Live music is provided by GOOF, a Los Angeles-based collective known for their eclectic sound rooted in jazz, funk, and klezmer. The ensemble, comprised of musicians JC Wright, Geremy Mumenthaler, Andrew Crawford, and Samson Trinh, is a fixture at LA’s Elysian Theater and now makes its first appearance on a New York stage.

Good Showbiz was originally staged at The Elysian Theater in LA, where it sold out runs and gained momentum among underground comedy circles.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit sohoplayhouse.com.

