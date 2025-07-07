Grace Hodgett Young to Depart Broadway’s “Sunset Blvd.”

Grace Hodgett Young will play her final performance as Betty Schaefer in Broadway’s “Sunset Blvd.” on July 13. The Olivier Award nominee is leaving the Tony-winning revival at the St. James Theatre due to a previously scheduled professional commitment.

Hodgett Young originated the role of Betty Schaefer in the West End production of “Sunset Blvd.” in fall 2023 and received an Olivier nomination for her performance. She later reprised the role for the Broadway transfer of Jamie Lloyd’s production, which opened in 2024 and went on to win three 2025 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.

Sydney Jones will assume the role of Betty beginning July 15 and remain with the production through its final performance on July 20. Jones currently appears as Dorothy and understudies both Betty and Young Norma.

In a statement, Hodgett Young said that “it’s been an absolute thrill to have made both my Broadway and West End debuts in Sunset Blvd.“

“When I first walked into the audition room over two years ago, I had no idea how my life would change,” Hodgett said. “My eternal gratitude to Jamie Lloyd and the entire Sunset Blvd. team for taking a chance on the new kid.”

Director Jamie Lloyd added that “Grace was just out of drama school when we cast her as Betty, but her talent and star quality proved to me she is already one of the greatest young stage actors working today.”

“Her smile, quick wit, and love for everyone at Sunset Blvd. will be missed,” Lloyd said.

The production is also preparing for additional cast changes in July. Tom Francis, an Olivier Award winner and 2025 Tony nominee, will give his final performance as Joe Gillis on July 6. Pierre Marais, currently in the role of Sammy and understudying Joe, will take over beginning July 8 through the end of the run.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit Broadway’s official “Sunset Blvd.” website.