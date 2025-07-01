GWAR Reveals ‘The Return of Gor-Gor Tour’ Across North America

GWAR is bringing their intergalactic carnage back to stages across North America this year with the newly announced “The Return of Gor-Gor Tour.” The shock rock legends will unleash their signature chaos coast-to-coast this fall with over 30 dates confirmed.

The tour kicks off July 24 in Richmond, Virginia, with a summer festival run that includes stops at Gathering of The Juggalos, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Aftershock in Sacramento. The band then begins their headline trek on October 18 in Salt Lake City, winding through major markets including Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and Orlando before concluding November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tickets for “The Return of Gor-Gor Tour” go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 27. Various pre-sales are also underway. Fans can find full ticketing details on the band’s official website at gwar.net. Tickets are also available on secondary marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding typical service fees. GWAR Tickets

Known for their outrageous stage shows and sci-fi lore, GWAR has cultivated a devoted cult following since the late 1980s. The band’s live performances feature elaborate costumes, over-the-top theatrics, and gallons of fake blood, creating an immersive experience unlike any other in rock. Their relentless touring and boundary-pushing antics have made them a staple in metal and punk communities for over three decades.

GWAR The Return of Gor-Gor Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
7/24Allianz Amphitheater – Richmond, VATickets
8/2Williwaw Outdoor Block Party – Anchorage, AKTickets
8/15Gathering of The Juggalos – Thornville, OHTickets
9/17Crofoot – Detroit, MITickets
9/18The Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PATickets
9/19Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OHTickets
9/20Riotfest – Chicago, ILTickets
9/21Globe Iron – Cleveland, OHTickets
10/5Aftershock – Sacramento, CATickets
10/18Complex – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
10/20Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZTickets
10/22Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NVTickets
10/23House of Blues – Anaheim, CATickets
10/24Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NVTickets
10/25The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CATickets
10/26Midtown Ballroom – Bend, ORTickets
10/27Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WATickets
10/29Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BCTickets
10/30Penticton Trade & Convention Centre – Penticton, BCTickets
10/31MacEwan Hall – Calgary, ABTickets
11/1Fan Park – Ice District – Edmonton, ABTickets
11/3Knitting Factory – Spokane, WATickets
11/5Summit – Denver, COTickets
11/6Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NETickets
11/8Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TXTickets
11/9House of Blues – Dallas, TXTickets
11/11Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TNTickets
11/12Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NCTickets
11/13Masquerade – Atlanta, GATickets
11/15Warped Tour – Orlando, FLTickets
11/16The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FLTickets
11/18Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MDTickets
11/19Palladium – Worcester, MATickets
11/20The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PATickets
11/21Palladium Times Square – New York, NYTickets
11/22The NorVa – Norfolk, VATickets

