GWAR Reveals ‘The Return of Gor-Gor Tour’ Across North America

GWAR is bringing their intergalactic carnage back to stages across North America this year with the newly announced “The Return of Gor-Gor Tour.” The shock rock legends will unleash their signature chaos coast-to-coast this fall with over 30 dates confirmed.

The tour kicks off July 24 in Richmond, Virginia, with a summer festival run that includes stops at Gathering of The Juggalos, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Aftershock in Sacramento. The band then begins their headline trek on October 18 in Salt Lake City, winding through major markets including Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and Orlando before concluding November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.

Tickets for "The Return of Gor-Gor Tour" go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 27. Various pre-sales are also underway. Fans can find full ticketing details on the band's official website at gwar.net.

Known for their outrageous stage shows and sci-fi lore, GWAR has cultivated a devoted cult following since the late 1980s. The band’s live performances feature elaborate costumes, over-the-top theatrics, and gallons of fake blood, creating an immersive experience unlike any other in rock. Their relentless touring and boundary-pushing antics have made them a staple in metal and punk communities for over three decades.

Date Venue and City Shop 7/24 Allianz Amphitheater – Richmond, VA Tickets 8/2 Williwaw Outdoor Block Party – Anchorage, AK Tickets 8/15 Gathering of The Juggalos – Thornville, OH Tickets 9/17 Crofoot – Detroit, MI Tickets 9/18 The Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets 9/19 Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH Tickets 9/20 Riotfest – Chicago, IL Tickets 9/21 Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH Tickets 10/5 Aftershock – Sacramento, CA Tickets 10/18 Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets 10/20 Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ Tickets 10/22 Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV Tickets 10/23 House of Blues – Anaheim, CA Tickets 10/24 Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV Tickets 10/25 The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA Tickets 10/26 Midtown Ballroom – Bend, OR Tickets 10/27 Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA Tickets 10/29 Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC Tickets 10/30 Penticton Trade & Convention Centre – Penticton, BC Tickets 10/31 MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB Tickets 11/1 Fan Park – Ice District – Edmonton, AB Tickets 11/3 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA Tickets 11/5 Summit – Denver, CO Tickets 11/6 Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE Tickets 11/8 Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX Tickets 11/9 House of Blues – Dallas, TX Tickets 11/11 Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN Tickets 11/12 Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC Tickets 11/13 Masquerade – Atlanta, GA Tickets 11/15 Warped Tour – Orlando, FL Tickets 11/16 The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL Tickets 11/18 Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD Tickets 11/19 Palladium – Worcester, MA Tickets 11/20 The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA Tickets 11/21 Palladium Times Square – New York, NY Tickets 11/22 The NorVa – Norfolk, VA Tickets

