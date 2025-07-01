GWAR Reveals ‘The Return of Gor-Gor Tour’ Across North America

GWAR is bringing their intergalactic carnage back to stages across North America this year with the newly announced “The Return of Gor-Gor Tour.” The shock rock legends will unleash their signature chaos coast-to-coast this fall with over 30 dates confirmed.
The tour kicks off July 24 in Richmond, Virginia, with a summer festival run that includes stops at Gathering of The Juggalos, Riot Fest in Chicago, and Aftershock in Sacramento. The band then begins their headline trek on October 18 in Salt Lake City, winding through major markets including Las Vegas, Seattle, New York, and Orlando before concluding November 22 in Norfolk, Virginia.
Tickets for "The Return of Gor-Gor Tour" go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 27. Various pre-sales are also underway. Fans can find full ticketing details on the band's official website at gwar.net.
Known for their outrageous stage shows and sci-fi lore, GWAR has cultivated a devoted cult following since the late 1980s. The band’s live performances feature elaborate costumes, over-the-top theatrics, and gallons of fake blood, creating an immersive experience unlike any other in rock. Their relentless touring and boundary-pushing antics have made them a staple in metal and punk communities for over three decades.
GWAR The Return of Gor-Gor Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|7/24
|Allianz Amphitheater – Richmond, VA
|8/2
|Williwaw Outdoor Block Party – Anchorage, AK
|8/15
|Gathering of The Juggalos – Thornville, OH
|9/17
|Crofoot – Detroit, MI
|9/18
|The Roxian Theatre – Pittsburgh, PA
|9/19
|Bogart’s – Cincinnati, OH
|9/20
|Riotfest – Chicago, IL
|9/21
|Globe Iron – Cleveland, OH
|10/5
|Aftershock – Sacramento, CA
|10/18
|Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
|10/20
|Marquee Theatre – Tempe, AZ
|10/22
|Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas – Las Vegas, NV
|10/23
|House of Blues – Anaheim, CA
|10/24
|Virginia Street Brewhouse – Reno, NV
|10/25
|The UC Theatre – Berkeley, CA
|10/26
|Midtown Ballroom – Bend, OR
|10/27
|Showbox Sodo – Seattle, WA
|10/29
|Vogue Theatre – Vancouver, BC
|10/30
|Penticton Trade & Convention Centre – Penticton, BC
|10/31
|MacEwan Hall – Calgary, AB
|11/1
|Fan Park – Ice District – Edmonton, AB
|11/3
|Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
|11/5
|Summit – Denver, CO
|11/6
|Bourbon Theatre – Lincoln, NE
|11/8
|Vibes Event Center – San Antonio, TX
|11/9
|House of Blues – Dallas, TX
|11/11
|Marathon Music Works – Nashville, TN
|11/12
|Piedmont Hall – Greensboro, NC
|11/13
|Masquerade – Atlanta, GA
|11/15
|Warped Tour – Orlando, FL
|11/16
|The Ritz Ybor – Tampa, FL
|11/18
|Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD
|11/19
|Palladium – Worcester, MA
|11/20
|The Fillmore – Philadelphia, PA
|11/21
|Palladium Times Square – New York, NY
|11/22
|The NorVa – Norfolk, VA
