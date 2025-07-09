Heart Adds 2025 ‘Royal Flush Tour’ Dates

Heart has extended its “Royal Flush Tour 2025” with a new round of dates that will run through December.

The newly announced shows will kick off with a three-night run at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on November 12, 14, and 15. From there, the tour will visit several U.S. cities, including Anaheim, Seattle, and Cincinnati. The extension wraps up on December 21 at The Pinnacle in Nashville.

Cheap Trick is set to join Heart as the opening act on most of the new stops.

The “Royal Flush Tour 2025” has already covered a number of cities throughout the year, with Ann and Nancy Wilson continuing to front the band onstage. “This tour has been super exciting so far and it just keeps on expanding and enhancing as we go,” Nancy Wilson said in a statement.

“Every generation has been showing up for the entirely live experience we bring to the stage. Covering everything from big rock energy to those intimate romantic songs we love, I like to say a Heart show is fun for the whole family!”

Before the new tour dates, the band is slated to hit the stage again on August 8 in San Francisco. From there they will make stops in cities such as San Diego, Morrison, Kansas City, Des Moines and Allentown before wrapping up their summer dates on August 30 in Bethel.

Tickets for the added dates go on sale Thursday, July 11 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information and additional details, fans can visit Heart’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

08/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center ^

08/12 – Bakersfield, CA @ Dignity Health Arena ^

08/13 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena ^

08/15 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Agua Caliente Rancho Mirage

08/16 – Prescott Valley, AZ @ Findlay Toyota Center ^

08/18 – Loveland, CO @ Blue Arena ^

08/19 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre ^

08/21 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center ^

08/23 – Des Moines, IA @ Des Moines Civic Center

08/24 – Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at the Mark ^

08/26 – Akron, OH @ E.J. Thomas Hall – University of Akron

08/27 – Allentown, PA @ Allentown Fairgrounds – Grandstand

08/29 – Canandaigua, NY @ CMAC ^

08/30 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts +

11/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/14 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/15 – Las Vegas, NV @ Fontainebleau Las Vegas

11/18 – Anaheim, CA @ HONDA Center #

11/21 – Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live

11/23 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena #

12/02 – Omaha, NE @ Baxter Arena #

12/04 – Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center #

12/06 – Gary, IN @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

12/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

12/10 – Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena +

12/12 – Wallingford, CT @ Oakdale Theatre

12/17 – Richmond, VA @ Altria Theater

12/19 – Danville, VA @ Caesars Virginia

12/21 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

^ = w/ Todd Rundgren

# = w/ Cheap Trick

+ = support act TBA