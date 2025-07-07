Helsinki Halli Renamed Veikkaus Arena Under New Live Nation Partnership

Live Nation has announced a 10-year naming rights deal with Finland’s state-owned gaming operator Veikkaus for Helsinki Halli, which will now be known as Veikkaus Arena.

The partnership comes as Live Nation prepares to reopen the iconic venue in September 2025, following a multi-year closure that began in 2020. The deal marks a major step in the venue’s revival, positioning it as a key player in the Nordic live entertainment market.

The 15,500-capacity arena has long been a cornerstone of Finland’s live event landscape, hosting concerts, sports, and cultural programming. Prior to its closure, it contributed more than €100 million annually to Helsinki’s local economy.

“This partnership is a key milestone in bringing Veikkaus Arena back to the forefront of international live entertainment,” said Therese Liljedahl, SVP International Partnerships at Live Nation. “Veikkaus’s strong Finnish heritage and leadership in the local market puts them centre stage in this exciting moment for Finland’s live music landscape.”

Live Nation secured a 20-year lease to operate the arena earlier this year, underscoring its commitment to the region. The company plans to attract major international tours to the venue and support Finland’s growing demand for live music and events.

“Reopening the arena and partnering with Veikkaus represents a pivotal moment for the venue landscape in the Nordic region,” added Tom Lynch, President of Venues EMEA at Live Nation. “Veikkaus Arena is poised to attract top-tier international tours, further cementing the strength of Finland’s live music scene.”

Veikkaus, which operates Finland’s national gaming and betting services, sees the partnership as a way to extend its cultural and entertainment engagement.

“The arena is the heart of our capital city and a hub for high-quality events,” said Olli Sarekoski, CEO of Veikkaus. “It is important that as many people as possible get to enjoy the arena’s diverse offering of culture, sports, and entertainment.”

Live Nation also confirmed it will continue working with its long-time partner Hartwall on food and beverage services at the venue.

Veikkaus Arena is expected to announce its initial slate of events in the coming months. Conversations are also underway regarding the venue’s use for sporting events. Stay updated on the venue’s upcoming calendar here.