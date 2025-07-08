ICC Sydney Theatre Set to Rebrand as ‘Entertainment Centre,’ Seeks Naming Rights Partner

Sydney’s ICC Theatre is preparing for a high-profile rebrand, reviving the legacy of a well-known city landmark while creating a major opportunity for corporate naming rights.

Soon to be known simply as the Entertainment Centre, the venue’s name change is part of a broader strategy to reposition it as a cultural and commercial centerpiece in the heart of the city’s Darling Harbour precinct. ASM Global and Legends, which jointly operate the venue, are actively seeking a naming rights partner to align with the venue’s next chapter.

“A world-class city like Sydney deserves a great CBD entertainment venue,” said Harvey Lister AM, Chairman and CEO of Legends ASM (APAC & MENA). “The ICC not only has such a wonderful music, indoor sports and major event venue, but it has also created a rare and powerful naming rights opportunity for a brand ready to take centre stage.”

The ICC Sydney Theatre opened in 2016 as part of the redevelopment that replaced the original Sydney Entertainment Centre. Since then, it has hosted some of the biggest names in live entertainment, including Elton John, Cher, Kylie Minogue, Bob Dylan, Sting, and Jerry Seinfeld. With a 9,000-seat capacity and over 125 ticketed events planned for 2025 alone, the venue is among the busiest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Don Elford, Director of Global Partnerships at ASM Global (APAC), emphasized the rarity of the opportunity for potential sponsors.

“This is a once-in-a-decade chance to align a brand with moments of deep audience passion that matter,” Elford said.

The naming rights package offers significant year-round visibility, including access to 19 large-format digital displays throughout Darling Harbour. Organizers say these placements, along with physical, digital, and experiential brand integrations, provide exposure to more than 25 million people annually—ranging from Sydney residents to international tourists.

“For the right partner, it’s a powerful commercial and cultural statement that will resonate 24/7 all year round,” Elford added.

Adam Mather-Brown, CEO at ICC Sydney, noted the venue welcomed nearly 500,000 patrons over the past year and was recently ranked among Pollstar’s Top 2024 Performers.

“Now is the moment to be part of a truly iconic venue in Sydney,” he said.

Expressions of interest are now open, with officials aiming to finalize a partnership ahead of a formal rebrand launch.