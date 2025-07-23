Icelandic Football Association Taps SECUTIX for Full-Service Ticketing Overhaul

The Football Association of Iceland (KSÍ) has named SECUTIX as its official partner for ticketing technology and business services, marking a significant modernization effort ahead of major national team competitions.

Under the new agreement, KSÍ will deploy SECUTIX’s established ticketing platform alongside FAN4LIFE, the company’s full-service business support suite. This includes advisory services, sales and fulfilment operations, on-site support, payment processing, and fan engagement services.

Fans will see immediate improvements through a new KSÍ-branded mobile ticketing app, allowing for digital ticket management and the ability to forward or resell tickets with ease. The app-based system eliminates the need for paper tickets while enabling a personalized experience tailored to each fan’s preferences.

Crucially, KSÍ will retain control of fan data collected through the platform, allowing the organization to develop and offer segmented ticket packages—an increasingly common expectation among football supporters.

“As a forward-thinking football association, the KSÍ constantly strives for improvement,” Stefan Gunnarsson, Commercial and Marketing Director at KSÍ, noted in a press release. “Despite being few in number, we want to do as well as possible in every aspect. In this regard, the KSÍ felt it needed a partner that could match its ambition… By choosing SECUTIX, we aim to enhance our reputation as a provider of top-class services for ticket buyers at football events in Iceland.”

SECUTIX Vice President David Hornby added that “we’re delighted to announce KSÍ as a full-service client… FAN4LIFE services offer a comprehensive ticketing solution, allowing KSÍ to focus on delivering exceptional events while we manage the entire ticketing process.”

Handling more than 50,000 tickets annually, KSÍ will implement the new system for all men’s and women’s A national team matches—including FIFA 2026 World Cup qualifiers—as well as the domestic cup finals.

The move comes as part of KSÍ’s broader push to streamline operations without increasing staffing, while also meeting evolving fan expectations with a more efficient, tech-driven experience.