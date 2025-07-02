Insomniac, Tomorrowland Reveal UNITY Launch Weekend Lineup at Las Vegas’ Sphere

Two of the most influential names in electronic music — Insomniac and Tomorrowland — have revealed the opening weekend artist lineup for UNITY, a new immersive live experience launching at Sphere in Las Vegas over Labor Day weekend.

Set to run August 29-31, UNITY promises more than just performances. The collaboration between the powerhouse festival brands blends storytelling, orchestration, and cutting-edge 360° visuals inside the state-of-the-art venue, designed to deliver a multi-sensory experience that goes beyond a traditional concert format.

Each night will culminate in a headline set from a globally acclaimed electronic act:

Friday, August 29 – Chase & Status

– Chase & Status Advertisement Your browser does not support the video tag. Saturday, August 30 – Kaskade

– Kaskade Sunday, August 31 – Eli Brown

“I’m beyond excited to step into Sphere and work with the canvas stretching 160 feet above me,” said Kaskade in a statement. “Immersive sound and visuals is an extension of the path I’ve been on for years, but now this will take it to a whole new level. I can’t wait to take everyone on a ride.”

Eli Brown, the rising techno star from Bristol, echoed the excitement, calling the invitation to headline Sphere “mind-blowing.” “I’m excited to bring you all into this visual spectacle and take you on a very special Eli Brown journey,” he said.

The UNITY experience draws inspiration from Tomorrowland’s fantastical themes — including Planaxis, Adscendo and Orbyz — combined with Insomniac’s signature worlds like EDC, Beyond Wonderland, and Escape. The result is a hybrid universe that aims to transport fans into an entirely new dimension of live entertainment.

Although opening weekend tickets are officially sold out, additional UNITY performances are slated for September 19-20, September 26-27, and October 17-18.

For ticketing and travel package information, visit unityxsphere.com.