James Monroe Iglehart to Join Broadway’s ‘& Juliet’ This Summer

Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart will join the cast of Broadway’s “& Juliet” next month.

The actor is set to begin performances August 5 at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, taking over the role of Lance in a limited engagement that runs through November 2. He succeeds Joey Fatone, who will play his final performance as Lance on July 31.

Iglehart, who won a Tony Award for his performance as the Genie in “Aladdin,” was most recently seen on Broadway this past season in “A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical,” where he earned a Tony nomination for his portrayal of Armstrong.

In addition to Iglehart, “& Juliet” will welcome Cheryl Porter to the cast in August who will make her Broadway debut as Angélique.

The current cast of “& Juliet” features Gianna Harris as Juliet, Alison Luff as Anne, Drew Gehling as Shakespeare, Michael Iván Carrier as May, Jeannette Bayardelle as Angélique, Liam Pearce as Romeo, and Nathan Levy as François.

The ensemble includes Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Charli D’Amelio, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Elsa Keefe, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Alejandro MullerDahlberg, Cassie Silva, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, and Romy Vuksan.

For more information and additional details, theatergoers can visit the official “& Juliet” website.