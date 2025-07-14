Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra Cancels Final-Ever Show Due to ‘Systemic Infection’

Jeff Lynne’s Electric Light Orchestra (ELO) was slated to hold their final-ever concert on Sunday, however, due to a “systemic infection,” Lynne had to call-off the gig.

The show was set to take place at London’s BST Hyde Park — which was billed as the final farewell event for the 77-year-old star. Organizers revealed a statement ahead of the performance, noting that “Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.”

“The legacy of the band and his longtime fans are foremost in Jeff’s mind today — and while he is so sorry that he cannot perform, he knows that he must focus on his health and rehabilitation at this time,” the statement concluded.

Ticketholders are encouraged to head to the venue’s official website for information regarding refunds.

Sunday’s cancellation follows Lynne’s performance at Manchester’s Co-Op Live on Wednesday, where he reportedly struggled to get through the set. Thursday’s show at the Manchester venue was also called-off the following day.

ELO, which first formed in 1970, became a major force in the ’70s and early ’80s with hits like “Mr. Blue Sky,” “Evil Woman,” and “Don’t Bring Me Down.” After a long hiatus, Lynne revived the project in the 2010s under the moniker “Jeff Lynne’s ELO,” going on to become a legacy in rock history.