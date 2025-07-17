Jeff Tweedy Reveals Tour Dates to Support New Solo Record

Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy has announced an extensive solo tour in support of his new album, Warmer, with dates spanning across North America and Europe. The tour, titled “Twilight Override,” kicks off this fall and features a rotating lineup of special guests including Sima Cunningham, Macie Stewart, and Liam Kazar.

The Twilight Override Tour begins October 8 in Michigan and travels through major cities including Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Chicago, Austin, and London before concluding in the UK in February. The schedule includes multiple nights in select cities, with venues ranging from intimate theaters to outdoor gardens, showcasing Tweedy’s wide-ranging appeal and commitment to unique performance settings.

Fans can expect a mix of songs from Tweedy’s solo catalog as well as beloved Wilco material delivered in his signature stripped-down style.

Tickets for all North American shows go on sale beginning Thursday, July 18 at 10 a.m. local time. For complete ticketing details, visit jefftweedy.com.

Tweedy, a two-time Grammy Award winner, has long been recognized as a pioneering force in alternative rock and Americana. He will be touring in support of Twilight Override, a 30-song LP due September 26. The triple album features the newly-released tracks “Enough,” “One Tiny Flower,” “Out in the Dark,” and “Stray Cats in Spain,” following 2020’s Love Is the King.

Find Tweedy’s full list of upcoming solo tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop Wed. Oct. 8 Acorn Theater – Three Oaks, MI Tickets Fri. Oct. 10 The Concert Hall – Toronto, ON Tickets Sat. Oct. 11 Théâtre Beanfield – Montreal, QC Tickets Mon. Oct. 13 Higher Ground – Burlington, VT Tickets Tue. Oct. 14 Lebanon Opera House – Lebanon, NH Tickets Thu. Oct. 16 State Theatre – Portland, ME Tickets Fri. Oct. 17 District Music Hall – Norwalk, CT Tickets Sat. Oct. 18 Royale – Boston, MA Tickets Mon. Oct. 20 Union Transfer – Philadelphia, PA Tickets Wed. Oct. 22 Brooklyn Steel – Brooklyn, NY Tickets

