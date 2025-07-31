Jimmy Barnes Plots ‘For The Working Class Man’ Summer Tour Dates

Australian rock icon Jimmy Barnes is hitting the road to celebrate four decades of his landmark solo album with the “Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour.” The tour will bring Barnes to major cities and scenic venues across Australia.

The tour launches November 22 at Mount Duneed Estate in Geelong, VIC, and continues through the summer with stops at venues including Sirromet Wines in Mount Cotton, QLD; Bimbadgen in the Hunter Valley, NSW; Regatta Grounds in Hobart, TAS; Peter Lehmann Wines in Barossa Valley, SA; and Sandalford Wines in Swan Valley, WA. The final show is set for February 7.

Tickets for the Working Class Man 40th Anniversary Tour go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, August 7 at 2 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Telstra Plus members can take advantage of an exclusive presale beginning Monday, August 4 at 10 a.m. local time. For more ticketing information, visit Jimmy Barnes’ official website. Tickets are also available via resale marketplaces like Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. Jimmy Barnes Tickets

Barnes, widely regarded as one of Australia’s most successful and enduring performers, first rose to fame as the frontman of Cold Chisel before launching a prolific solo career. His 1984 album Working Class Man became a defining record in Australian rock history, spawning hit singles and solidifying his image as a voice of the everyday Aussie.

Find Barnes’ upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Nov. 22 Mount Duneed Estate, Geelong VIC Nov. 29 Sirromet Wines, Mount Cotton QLD Dec. 6 Bimbadgen, Hunter Valley NSW Jan. 17 Regatta Grounds, Hobart TAS Jan. 31 Peter Lehmann Wines, Barossa Valley SA Feb. 7 Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.