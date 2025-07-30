Jonas Brothers to Livestream ‘JONAS 20’ Tour on Samsung TV Plus’ New STN Channel

Fans of the Jonas Brothers will soon be able to experience the group’s latest tour without leaving home.

The pop-rock trio is teaming up with Samsung TV Plus to livestream select dates of their upcoming JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour exclusively on the streaming platform’s newly launched flagship channel, Samsung Television Network (STN).

Beginning August 10, Samsung TV Plus users can tune in to five livestreamed concerts from the band’s North American tour, featuring backstage footage, special guests, and a surprise host offering interviews and commentary throughout the performances. STN, available exclusively in the U.S., marks its first major live event with the Jonas Brothers’ tour.

“This tour is about celebrating where we came from and sharing that with the fans who’ve been with us every step of the way,” the Jonas Brothers said in a joint statement. “Streaming it live on Samsung TV Plus means we get to include every fan, everywhere. No matter where you are, this is your hometown show.”

The livestream schedule includes the following tour stops:

August 10 – East Rutherford, NJ

August 31 – Dallas, TX

October 12 – Milwaukee, WI

October 26 – Orlando, FL

November 9 – Buffalo, NY

The JONAS 20 tour coincides with the release of their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, which drops August 8. The tour and album celebrate the band’s roots while offering fans a more personal look into their journey, with each concert featuring tributes from Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas to their hometown inspirations.

“Partnering with the Jonas Brothers to livestream their upcoming tour on STN reflects our commitment to connecting audiences with the artists and stories they love, on the biggest screen in the home,” Salek Brodsky, SVP and Global Head of Samsung TV Plus, said in a press release. “With STN, we are not just launching the industry’s first FAST network, we’re creating a destination for exclusive fan-first experiences.”

The livestreamed concerts will be accessible via Samsung TV Plus on compatible Samsung TVs, Galaxy devices, Smart Monitors, and Family Hub appliances. The platform supports 2025 models featuring Samsung Vision AI, which offers AI-enhanced picture and sound for an immersive viewing experience.

STN’s lineup includes a mix of live events, entertainment programming, and sports content, including Emmy-winning series, late-night comedy, and Minor League Baseball coverage. The addition of JONAS 20 further expands its slate of exclusive programming.

With more than 17 million albums sold and hits like the GRAMMY-nominated “Sucker,” the Jonas Brothers continue to solidify their legacy. Now, through this partnership, they’re bringing their live tour directly into fans’ homes—no ticket required.